Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: UAE Confirms Start Of Holy Month From Wednesday

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening, marking the beginning of the holy month from Wednesday onwards.

UAE's Presidential Court has announced that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the first day of the holy month. This will be the first day of fasting for Muslims living in the country.

The announcement was made after the confirmation received from an official moon-sighting committee.

Saudi Arabia also confirmed that the moon marking the beginning of Ramadan 2026 (1447AH) has been sighted on Tuesday evening. "Subsequently, tomorrow will be the first day of fasting in the Kingdom," the officials in the Kingdom maintained.

Saudi Arabia had earlier announced that the moon-sighting would take place in Hawat Sudair and Tumair in Al-Majma'ah Governate. A committee was delegated by the Supreme Court of the Kingdom.

Abdulaziz Al-Muainaa, from Al Hareeq Observatory, had earlier said that the sun will set at exactly 5:52 p.m, “And weather conditions are suitable for sighting the Ramadan crescent.”

In neighbouring countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, and Egypt, they have their own observatories. They, however, usually follow the Saudi decision on the moon sighting.

Other Countries:

Many countries use astronomical calculations for the procedure of determining the beginning of Ramadan, and do not rely on moon sightings.

Turkey has already announced that Ramadan will begin on February 19, 2026. Their Presidency of Religious Affairs has based its decision on astronomical calculations. Oman has also followed Turkey and announced the commencement of Ramadan on February 19.

In the subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries, Ramadan usually begins a day after it does in Saudi Arabia. These countries, however, have their own observatories and take independent decisions, not aligning with the Saudi calendar often.

Meanwhile, the government in Dubai has revised working hours for public sector employees for the Holy month of Ramadan, to support work-life balance. According to a circular, issued by the Human Resources department, the government employees will have to attend office between 9:00 a.m and 2:30 p.m between, Monday to Thursday, and till noon on Friday's, the Gulf News has reported.

