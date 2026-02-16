Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 16: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates will likely consolidate further in the coming week, with volatility persisting as investors track key US economic data, including inflation numbers, GDP readings, and Federal Reserve policy signals. The gold rate in India on Sunday is Rs 1,56,520 per 10 gms while the silver rate is Rs 2,46,060 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

Factors influencing bullion prices include central bank buying, safe-haven flows, and a softer dollar index. However, mixed physical demand from India and China, profit-booking among ETF investors, and strong US macro data capped the upside. Analysts expect gold and silver to remain range-bound in the near-term, awaiting clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, reports PTI.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,56,240 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,56,030. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,55,970.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,56,690, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,56,490 and Rs 1,56,360 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. Prices have surged to Rs 2,45,610 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,45,190 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,46,320 and Rs 2,46,000 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,45,800 per kg. Kolkata is also witnessing a surge with silver currently trading at roughly Rs 2,45,280.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,56,240

Delhi: Rs 1,55,970

Bengaluru: Rs 1,56,360

Chennai: Rs 1,56,690

Hyderabad: Rs 1,56,490

Kolkata: Rs 1,56,030

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,45,610

Delhi: Rs 2,45,190

Bengaluru: Rs 2,45,800

Chennai: Rs 2,46,320

Hyderabad: Rs 2,46,000

Kolkata: Rs 2,45,280

International Gold Rates - Silver Rates

Gold prices slipped on Monday, with traders booking profits after the metal surged above $5,000 an ounce following mild US inflation data. The bullion fell as much as 0.8%, after climbing 2.4% in the previous session. Silver also dropped 1% to $76.66 an ounce, while platinum and palladium traded slightly lower.

