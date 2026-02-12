Indians Can Now Travel Without Visa To These Countries, Passport Climbs To 75th Position On Henley Passport Index

India climbed to the 75th position in the Henley Passport Index rankings, climbing 10 positions from the 85th place in 2025, as per data by the International Air Transport Association. India's best passport ranking was at the 71st position in 2006.

Indians can now enter a total of 56 countries without a prior Visa application process, this includes visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or digital permit means.

Visa on Arrival

The countries that Indians can travel to are Thailand, Maldives, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jamaica, Qatar, Jordan, Ethiopia, Bhutan, Barbados, Angola, British Virgin Islands, Cambodia, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Laos, Macao, Madagascar, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Rwanda, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, St. Lucia, St. Vincent And The Grenadines, Tanzania, The Gambia, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe.

Electronic Travel Authorisation

Senegal, Seychelles and St. Kitts and Nevis.

E-visas

Indian can also travel to the following countries through the use of: Albania, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Bolivia, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Colombia, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Georgia, Guinea, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Mauritania, Moldova, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Oman, Russian Federation, São Tomé and Príncipe, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, St. Helena, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, The Bahamas, Togo, Türkiye, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Zambia.

