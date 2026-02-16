Pune Man Drops Rs 70,000 Samsung S25 Phone Unknowingly While Riding Bike; What Happens Next Will Surprise You

A pune resident took to his Reddit account to share a rather touching personal story which "restored his faith in people". The story began with how this man unknowingly dropped his Samsung S25, which costs around Rs 70,000 while riding his bike.

"I was wearing shorts and it must have slipped out of my pocket," he recalled. At 8:35 p.m., when he realised the phone was missing, it stirred instant panic.

He went back to the road to search for his phone till 9 p.m. but had no luck. The man then borrowed random people's phones and tried calling his number but no one picked up.

"I rushed back and searched the road till 9 PM. Borrowed random people's phones and kept calling my number, but no one answered," he wrote in the post.

Slowly, he began losing hope of ever finding his phone again and a sinking feeling engulfed him. Even so, he did everything in his power to secure his phone.

"By 9 PM, I remotely locked it using Google Find My Device. At 9:30 PM, I went to the police station," the man narrated.

The police told him that they would look into it but in his heart he felt helpless. He later emailed his girlfriend, asking her to call him on his number; and to his utter surprise someone finally received the call.

"Since I live alone and had no backup phone, I used my laptop to email my girlfriend and asked her to try calling my number. At 10:30 PM, she informed me that someone had picked up the call."

At around 11 p.m. he spoke to the person who had his phone using the building guard's phone and discovered that the receiver had found his phone on the road. Since it was quite late at night, the two decided to meet up the next morning. The next day, the man, who mentioned earning only Rs 1,000 per day, returned his phone without asking for anything and said something that stayed with the reddit user.

"He said he had found the phone on the road. It was already late, so we decided to coordinate the next morning. He returned the phone without asking for anything. During the conversation he casually said, “Din ka 1,000 kamata hoon, khush rehta hoon. Achha kaam karna chahiye.” That line stayed with me," the person highlighted.

While concluding his post, the man wrote that the phone might have cost Rs 70,000, but the stress he went through was worth much more.

"From panic on the road… to the police station… to emailing from my laptop… to calling from the guard's phone… It was a complete rollercoaster. Good people still exist", he said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.