Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Taraweeh Start Date Hinges On Saudi Supreme Court Decision

The local citizens in Saudi Arabia have been asked by the Supreme Court to spot and report if the new moon of Ramadan is sighted anywhere in the kingdom. The moon sighting will be key to announcing the commencement of Taraweeh prayers.

The moon sighting is expected to be on Tuesday, February 17 or Wednesday, February 18. Taraweeh prayers will be commenced hours after the moon is sighted.

An official statement from the Saudi government reads that the Supreme Court of the Kingdom has asked citizens and residents to search for the crescent, “on the evening of Tuesday.”

The official announcement of whether the moon has been sighted or not will be made after Maghrib (evening) prayers on Tuesday. “The Court's special session will sit and deliberate on the results of the crescent search Tuesday evening,” the statement read.

The Kingdom's main observatories for moon-sighting are in Sudair and Tumair, and the result from these observatories will be included in the official decision.

While the neighbouring countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, and Egypt, have their own observatories, they usually follow the Saudi decision on the moon sighting.

Turkey, however, has already announced that Ramadan will begin on February 19, 2026. Their Presidency of Religious Affairs has based its decision on astronomical calculations. Oman has also followed Turkey and announced the commencement of Ramadan on February 19.

The two countries will start their Taraveeh prayers on February 18, Wednesday.

What Are Taraweeh Prayers?

Tareweeh is a highly recommended night prayer for the month of Ramadan, though not obligatory. Muslims across the world have remained divided on the number of Rakah in the prayers, with some putting the number at 20, some at 10, and some of them at 8.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has reduced the number of Rakah in this prayer to 10 this year, from 20. The official social media page of the two holy mosques inside the Kaaba premises (called Harmain) recently announced.

