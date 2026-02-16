Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: When Will Fasting Begin Across Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Pakistan And The World?

Ramadan 2026 is set to begin this week, with Muslims around the world awaiting confirmation of the crescent moon sighting that determines the start of the holy month.

In Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the first day of fasting could fall on Wednesday, February 18, or Thursday, February 19, depending on an official announcement by the Saudi Supreme Court. However, astronomical projections indicate that the crescent is unlikely to be visible early enough for a February 18 start, making February 19 the most probable beginning of Ramadan globally.

Why February 19 Is The Most Likely Date:

According to Crescent Moon Watch — operated by the UK's Nautical Almanac Office — the astronomical new moon will be born on February 17 at 3:01pm Mecca time (12:01 GMT).

With the crescent setting only three minutes after sunset, and being extremely young, visibility with the naked eye would be nearly impossible anywhere in the world. This makes a February 18 start highly unlikely.

By the evening of February 18, the moon will be nearly 26 hours old, positioned higher above the horizon and visible for longer after sunset — making February 19 the probable first day of fasting in most countries.

How Is The Ramadan Moon Sighted?

Ramadan follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins each month with the sighting of the crescent moon.

Moon sighters traditionally look westward after sunset on the 29th day of Shaban. For a valid sighting, three astronomical conditions are key:

- Elongation: The moon must be 10–12 degrees away from the sun for reliable naked-eye visibility. Below 7 degrees, it is usually too thin to detect.

- Altitude: Ideally at least 10 degrees above the horizon. Lower altitudes may require optical aid.

- Lag Time: A minimum of 45 minutes between sunset and moonset improves visibility.

If the crescent is not sighted, Shaban the eighth month of Hijri (Islamic calendar) completes 30 days and Ramadan begins the following day.

In Saudi Arabia, testimonies are formally recorded and the Supreme Court announces the official start.

When Will Ramadan 2026 Begin Around The World?

Middle East

Most Middle Eastern countries, led by Saudi Arabia, will confirm the date on the evening of February 17. However, given astronomical constraints, February 19 is widely expected.

The UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries typically align with Saudi Arabia's decision.

North America

The Fiqh Council of North America (FCNA) and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) — both of which follow astronomical calculations — have declared February 18, 2026 as the start of Ramadan.

Europe

The European Council for Fatwa and Research (ECFR) has announced that Thursday, February 19 will mark the first fast. Turkiye has also confirmed February 19.

South Asia

Countries including India and Pakistan, where Ramadan is also referred to as Ramzan, are expecting February 19 as the first day of fasting, subject to local moon-sighting confirmations.

Singapore has already officially announced a February 19 start.

Africa

Most African nations are also expected to begin fasting on February 19, following similar visibility patterns.

Oceania

The Australian National Imams Council has announced that Ramadan will commence on February 19.

Why Ramadan Is Holy For Muslims:

Muslims believe Ramadan marks the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad nearly 1,400 years ago.

From the pre-dawn Fajr prayer until sunset Maghrib, observant Muslims abstain from eating and drinking, smoking and other wrong deeds.

Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. In many Muslim-majority nations, working hours are reduced and restaurants remain closed during daylight hours. According to Saudi Gazette, the General Directorates of Education in Qassim and Makkah have announced revised Ramadan school timings.

“Employees will work five hours daily, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., during Ramadan,” a report from Suadi Gazette added.

Common Ramadan Greetings

Across cultures, Muslims exchange greetings like “Ramadan Mubarak” or “Ramadan Kareem”.

