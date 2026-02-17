Eli Lilly Eyes India As Global Mounjaro Export Hub Amid Soaring Demand For Weight-Loss Drug

American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lily is eyeing to make India a hub of its global supply chain. The commitment is a part of the previously earmarked $1 billion investment in India for contract manufacturing.

The company is not manufacturing in India yet, but has plans to manufacture here and export the produced drugs across the world, as a part of its broader supply network.

“We are actually looking at India to be a hub, part of our global supply chain, and therefore supplying the world,” Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lily and Company (India chapter), has told Reuters, on the sidelines of the BioAsia Conference in Hyderabad.

“We will continue to look at the investment and scale that over time,” he said.

The company is currently riding a blockbuster salve wave of their flagship weight-loss drug, Mounjaro. The sales have doubled within months of its launch, becoming the company's top-selling medicine by value in India.

The sales are expected to grow further as India is projected to have the world's second-largest obese population by the year 2050.

Eli Lily is also planning to bring additional products to India, including its Alzheimer's drug Donanemab, and potential future obesity treatments.

The company competes with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk in India. Nordisk manufactures Wegovy, its own obesity drug.

