Haryana Shocker: Chartered Accountant Kills Banker Wife Over Suspicion; How Cops Solved The Case

A routine evening in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, ended in tragedy when Mahak, a young bank employee, was murdered by her husband. The initial report suggested a robbery gone wrong, but a meticulous investigation by Jhajjar police soon revealed a far more sinister truth.

Husband's Alibi Falls Apart

On Feb. 15, at around 11 p.m., Anshul Dhawan, a chartered accountant from Gurugram, called the police claiming that unknown attackers had attempted to rob them and had fatally injured his wife. But investigators soon spotted inconsistencies in his account. He repeatedly changed his story and was unable to describe the supposed assailants, raising further suspicion.

According to reports, police officials said the accused carried out the murder when the couple was returning to Gurugram after celebrating Valentine's Day in Hisar.

Police Grilling Leads To Confession

Under intense questioning, Anshul eventually broke down and admitted to killing Mahak. Police said he had long harboured suspicions about Mahak, which had led to frequent arguments and ultimately drove him to commit the crime. Mahak's father, Krishna Kathuria, had reportedly suspected his son-in-law from the outset.

The police also discovered that Anshul had worn gloves during the murder to avoid leaving fingerprints. He first strangled Mahak and then used scissors to slit her throat.

Crime Scene Confession

According to reports, a police spokesperson said that when Anshul was taken to the crime scene, he failed to tell how the incident occurred and how many assailants had killed his wife. When the police grilled him strictly, he confessed to the crime of killing his wife.

Anshul, a resident of Hisar, and Mahak, from Hansi, had married on Sept. 25, 2025. At the time of her death, Mahak was five months pregnant.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.