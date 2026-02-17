Macron's Visit To India Yields 21 Key Outcomes — Check Full List

In a landmark moment for Indo-French strategic relationship, French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India has culminated in the elevation of bilateral ties to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership".

The visit resulted in a sweeping list of 21 key outcomes, ranging from a major Joint Venture for HAMMER missile production and the inauguration of a helicopter assembly line in Karnataka to groundbreaking pacts on AI in healthcare and critical minerals.

As both nations align their "Horizon 2047" roadmaps, these agreements solidify a future defined by tech transfers, AI Integration, critical minerals and defense boost, shared innovation, and global stability.

From space-age tech transfers to new centers for metabolic health, here is the full breakdown of the 21 transformative outcomes from the Modi-Macron meeting:

Strategic & Political Overarching Ties

Upgraded Partnership: Elevation of the India-France relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership".

Institutional Dialogue: Establishment of an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue to monitor the implementation of the partnership and the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

Defence & Security

Aviation Manufacturing: Inauguration of the H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka.

Missile Production: Joint Venture between BEL and Safran to produce HAMMER missiles in India.

Military Integration: Reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.

Pact Renewal: Formal renewal of the Agreement on Defence Cooperation.

Technology, Innovation & Startups

Year of Innovation: Official launch of the India-France Year of Innovation

Startup Ecosystem: Strategic cooperation between T-Hub (Hyderabad) and Nord France for startup and tech growth.

Advanced Materials: Letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST (India) and CNRS (France).

Digital Sciences: Creation of an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology.

Innovation Network Launch: Official Launch of Indo-French Innovation network

Critical Minerals & Emerging Tech

Resource Security: Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals.

Defense Tech: Constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group focused on emerging technologies and defense.

Scientific Research: New MoU for scientific collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Healthcare & Life Sciences

AI in Medicine: Launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Metabolic Health: Agreement to establish an Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences.

Infectious Diseases: R&D cooperation on infectious diseases and global health research (DBT and ANRS).

Economy, Energy & Infrastructure

Taxation: Amending Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement to facilitate smoother trade.

Renewable Energy: Renewal of the MoU on Renewable Energy Cooperation between the two nations.

Aeronautics Skilling: Plan to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

Postal Cooperation: Letter of Intent between the Department of Posts (India) and La Poste (France).

