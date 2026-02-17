Macron's Visit To India Yields 21 Key Outcomes — Check Full List

In a landmark moment for Indo-French strategic relationship, French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India has culminated in the elevation of bilateral ties to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership".
The visit resulted in a sweeping list of 21 key outcomes, ranging from a major Joint Venture for HAMMER missile production and the inauguration of a helicopter assembly line in Karnataka to groundbreaking pacts on AI in healthcare and critical minerals.
As both nations align their "Horizon 2047" roadmaps, these agreements solidify a future defined by tech transfers, AI Integration, critical minerals and defense boost, shared innovation, and global stability.
From space-age tech transfers to new centers for metabolic health, here is the full breakdown of the 21 transformative outcomes from the Modi-Macron meeting:
Strategic & Political Overarching Ties
- Upgraded Partnership: Elevation of the India-France relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership".
- Institutional Dialogue: Establishment of an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue to monitor the implementation of the partnership and the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.
Defence & Security
- Aviation Manufacturing: Inauguration of the H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka.
- Missile Production: Joint Venture between BEL and Safran to produce HAMMER missiles in India.
- Military Integration: Reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.
- Pact Renewal: Formal renewal of the Agreement on Defence Cooperation.
Technology, Innovation & Startups
- Year of Innovation: Official launch of the India-France Year of Innovation
- Startup Ecosystem: Strategic cooperation between T-Hub (Hyderabad) and Nord France for startup and tech growth.
- Advanced Materials: Letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST (India) and CNRS (France).
- Digital Sciences: Creation of an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology.
- Innovation Network Launch: Official Launch of Indo-French Innovation network
Critical Minerals & Emerging Tech
- Resource Security: Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals.
- Defense Tech: Constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group focused on emerging technologies and defense.
- Scientific Research: New MoU for scientific collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).
Healthcare & Life Sciences
- AI in Medicine: Launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi.
- Metabolic Health: Agreement to establish an Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences.
- Infectious Diseases: R&D cooperation on infectious diseases and global health research (DBT and ANRS).
Economy, Energy & Infrastructure
- Taxation: Amending Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement to facilitate smoother trade.
- Renewable Energy: Renewal of the MoU on Renewable Energy Cooperation between the two nations.
- Aeronautics Skilling: Plan to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.
- Postal Cooperation: Letter of Intent between the Department of Posts (India) and La Poste (France).
