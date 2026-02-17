Get App
Macron's Visit To India Yields 21 Key Outcomes — Check Full List

As both nations align their 'Horizon 2047' roadmaps, these agreements solidify a future defined by tech transfers, AI Integration, critical minerals and defence boost, shared innovation and global stability.

Read Time: 3 mins
India, France get into key pacts.
Image: Narendra Modi X Account

In a landmark moment for Indo-French strategic relationship, French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India has culminated in the elevation of bilateral ties to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership".

The visit resulted in a sweeping list of 21 key outcomes, ranging from a major Joint Venture for HAMMER missile production and the inauguration of a helicopter assembly line in Karnataka to groundbreaking pacts on AI in healthcare and critical minerals.

As both nations align their "Horizon 2047" roadmaps, these agreements solidify a future defined by tech transfers, AI Integration, critical minerals and defense boost, shared innovation, and global stability.

From space-age tech transfers to new centers for metabolic health, here is the full breakdown of the 21 transformative outcomes from the Modi-Macron meeting:

Strategic & Political Overarching Ties

  • Upgraded Partnership: Elevation of the India-France relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership".
  • Institutional Dialogue: Establishment of an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue to monitor the implementation of the partnership and the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

Defence & Security

  • Aviation Manufacturing: Inauguration of the H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka.
  • Missile Production: Joint Venture between BEL and Safran to produce HAMMER missiles in India.
  • Military Integration: Reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.
  • Pact Renewal: Formal renewal of the Agreement on Defence Cooperation.

Technology, Innovation & Startups

  • Year of Innovation: Official launch of the India-France Year of Innovation
  • Startup Ecosystem: Strategic cooperation between T-Hub (Hyderabad) and Nord France for startup and tech growth.
  • Advanced Materials: Letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST (India) and CNRS (France).
  • Digital Sciences: Creation of an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology.
  • Innovation Network Launch: Official Launch of Indo-French Innovation network

Critical Minerals & Emerging Tech

  • Resource Security: Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals.
  • Defense Tech: Constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group focused on emerging technologies and defense.
  • Scientific Research: New MoU for scientific collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • AI in Medicine: Launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi.
  • Metabolic Health: Agreement to establish an Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences.
  • Infectious Diseases: R&D cooperation on infectious diseases and global health research (DBT and ANRS).

Economy, Energy & Infrastructure

  • Taxation: Amending Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement to facilitate smoother trade.
  • Renewable Energy: Renewal of the MoU on Renewable Energy Cooperation between the two nations.
  • Aeronautics Skilling: Plan to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.
  • Postal Cooperation: Letter of Intent between the Department of Posts (India) and La Poste (France).

