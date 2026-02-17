Buy, Sell Or Hold: Meesho, BSE, Jio Financial, Sagility, Urban Company, Tata Power — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE)? Should you add shares of Sammaan Capital Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Meesho Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Urban Company Ltd.?

Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder & Head Research, Avinash Mentor and Swati Hotkar, AVP-Technical Research at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Power Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 377.70)

Swati: Hold

View is positive.

Momentum will be carried forward.

Can hold for log term, stop loss Rs 370

Sammaan Capital Ltd. (CMP: Rs 147.70)

Swati: Hold

No need book losses level.

Stock is under consolidation phase within Rs 142-150 levels.

Hold long-positions.



Urban Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 118.10)

Avinash: Hold

These services are need of the hour.

Ahead of pack despite not strong Q3.

Huge opportunity for this service sector.

Stock will be under pressure for short-term but company will recover in 2-3 years.

Sagility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 46.15)

Avinash: Hold

Company is doing pretty well.

Numbers FY27 should be a lot better.



Jio Financial Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 262.80)

Avinash: Hold

Long term story.

Can give decent risk-rewards after couple of years.

Not many triggers where stock will go up.



Meesho Ltd. (CMP: Rs 152.70)

Avinash: Sell

Exit the stock in any rise as it is a loss-making company.

Company will take some time before profitable growth kicks in.

BSE Ltd. (CMP: 2728.80)

Avinash: Hold

Capital markets stock are corrected because of regulatory measures by RBI.

Long term capital market will flourish.

Give a couple of years before you see risk-reward



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.