Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Fasts From Wednesday? UAE Observatory Issues Key Update

The countdown to Ramadan 2026 has formally begun after the International Astronomy Center confirmed that the final crescent of Shaaban 1447 AH was successfully photographed from the UAE capital.

Media reports said that the image was captured by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory at 8:15 am UAE time on Monday, February 16. According to data released by the observatory, the Moon's elongation from the Sun measured 15.7 degrees, while its age stood at minus 33 hours and 37 minutes — indicating it was still prior to conjunction.

Middle East Economy, citing officials, said that the observation forms part of ongoing efforts to refine moon-sighting methodologies and enhance the precision of lunar calendar calculations across the region.

UAE Calls For Public Moon Sighting

The UAE Council for Fatwa has urged residents to look for the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening, February 17- the 29th of Shaaban.

Media reports confirmed that a moon-sighting committee will convene at Qasr Al Hosn at 6 pm, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Sheikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah and attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei.

“Following Maghrib prayers, the panel will review observatory findings and public testimonies before announcing the official start of the holy month.”

Residents have also been encouraged to submit sightings through the Council's online portal, reviving the prophetic tradition of visual confirmation.

In Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has similarly called on Muslims to search for the crescent on Tuesday evening.

Global Announcements Point To February 19 Start

While Gulf authorities await official confirmation, several countries have already declared Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan.

The Sultanate of Oman became the first GCC nation to confirm a Thursday start, citing astronomical data indicating the crescent would set before or at sunset on Tuesday, making visibility impossible.

Similar announcements have come from religious authorities in Türkiye, Singapore and Australia. In Europe, the French Council of the Muslim Faith also confirmed a February 19 start based on scientific visibility projections.

UAE, Saudi Arabia Await Final Call

In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, official committees will make the final determination on Tuesday evening.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the Ramadan crescent is expected to be born at 4:01 pm local time on Tuesday but will likely set just one minute after sunset – rendering naked-eye visibility highly improbable.

If the moon is not sighted, Shaaban will complete 30 days, automatically making Thursday the first day of fasting across most GCC nations.

However, observers note that Saudi Arabia's Umm al-Qura calendar lists Wednesday, February 18, as a provisional date, raising the possibility of differing start dates depending on official testimonies.

Winter Ramadan: Shorter Fasts, Likely Long Weekend

Eid al-Fitr is expected around March 20, subject to the Shawwal moon sighting.

With Ramadan falling in winter this year, fasting hours across the Middle East will be shorter. In the UAE, daily fasts will start at about 12 hours and 45 minutes, gradually increasing to around 13 hours and 25 minutes by month's end. Cities such as Riyadh, Doha and Muscat will see similar durations, while Amman, Beirut and Cairo will begin slightly shorter before lengthening steadily.

In the UAE, the Eid holiday is expected to run from the 29th of Ramadan to the 3rd of Shawwal, potentially creating a long weekend beginning March 19 or 20, depending on moon sighting confirmation.

