Samsung Shows Galaxy S26 Ultra's 'Privacy Display' — And How It Stops Shoulder Surfing — In Teaser Video

All of us have used smartphones in crowded public spaces and have likely encountered the discomfort of trying to shield our screens from the prying eyes of curious onlookers. Whether it's hunching over a device while riding the metro or shifting to the edge of an elevator to avoid someone glancing at incoming notifications or personal photos, this casual form of privacy invasion — known as shoulder surfing — can be an annoyance.

It appears that Samsung has taken note of these common frustrations and is addressing them with an innovative feature set to debut in its forthcoming Galaxy S26 series. A recent teaser from the company has playfully highlighted the upcoming Privacy Display technology, particularly in scenarios involving sensitive or intimate content.

The video depicts a smartphone user on a moving train viewing a rather suggestive piece of literature. Both her neighbours turn their eyes to the screen, only for it to become obscured from side angles. They simply loose interest — and walk away. The teaser precisely shows what the Privacy Display feature will do: we do regularly check messages, pictures, and content that are highly private — and Samsung intends to keep it that way.

Rather than relying on a traditional add-on privacy film or screen protector, the feature leverages advanced native display technology to restrict visibility from certain angles. When enabled, content remains fully legible to the primary user facing the screen straight-on, but it fades or blacks out for anyone viewing from an off-centre angle, such as over the shoulder or from the side.

The feature is particularly clever. Users can reportedly select specific portions of the screen to stay private, such as notifications, while leaving the rest of the display unaffected. Furthermore, while Samsung offers a cheeky example in its promotion, the feature will be even more useful when you're — let's say — viewing confidential work documents or doing a bank transfer while sitting in a busy cafe.

Overall, the Privacy Display represents one of the standout advancements in the Galaxy S26 lineup, and it is anticipated to be exclusive to the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra model. The Galaxy S26 series is scheduled to be unveiled on Feb. 25.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.