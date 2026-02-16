Buy, Sell, Hold: Lupin, TCS, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals, Titagarh Rail Systems — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Lupin Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy NMDC Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of JM Financial, and research analyst Tapan Doshi provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Lupin (CMP: Rs. 2,221.5)

Doshi: Buy

Comparatively safe.

Valuation-wise, it is okay.

Tata Consultancy Services (CMP: Rs. 2,706.6)

Bhagwat: Sell

Seen a bearish development on technical charts.

Confirmation came in the prior week and the level of Rs 2,875 was broken.

In all probability, it is an exit if you're looking from a short-term perspective

NMDC (CMP: Rs. 80.46)

Doshi: Buy On Dips

Don't buy at this level.

Stock has gone up a lot already.

Valuation is still on the higher side.

Wait for some time, let it consolidate and then enter.

Samvardhana Motherson (CMP: Rs. 132.31)

Bhagwat: Buy

Has its fair share of runup lately.

Charts are stronger.

Has higher probability for testing Rs 145.

Target price is Rs. 145, with stop loss at Rs. 123.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,365.6)

Doshi: Wait And Watch

Don't add for the long term.

Uncertainty related to AI, don't know where it will land.

Big margin pressure will come.

Price-to-earnings ratio derating happening for most of the big IT companies.

Avoid the counter or any big tech companies currently, better to wait.

Titagarh Rail (CMP: Rs 752.85)

Bhagwat: Hold

Charts are negative.

Clinging on the support zone of Rs 750.

Good probability of support being breached soon.

Since we're at the support, keep a stop loss of Rs 730 strictly.

In case, there is any recovery, Rs 780-800 is the level to exit the stock.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (CMP: Rs 7,618)

Bhagwat: Buy

Volume side sprung up lately.

Good short term uptrend stock is building up.

Probable target projection is Rs. 8,100.

IndusInd Bank (CMP: Rs 931.9)

Bhagwat: Buy

It's a good time to buy.

Stock is in an accumulation.

Been in the tight range for the last three to four weeks.

There is a possible breakout in the making at around Rs. 980, post which, targets of Rs. 1,050 open up.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

