Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Feb. 17

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, was down 0.1% at 25,630 points as of 7:10 a.m. US stock futures rose on Tuesday as investors returned from an extended holiday weekend.

Asia Market Update

Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4% to below56,600 on Tuesday, sliding for the fourth straight session, weighed down by losses in technology and defense stocks. Mainland China and Hong Kong are shut for Lunar New Year holidays.

Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%

S&P ASX 200 up 0.1%

Commodities Check

Global crude oil prices were steady after their biggest gain in a week, as Iran carried out naval drills near a major regional transit chokepoint before talks with the US later Tuesday. Brent traded below $69 a barrel, after adding 1.3% on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $64.

Gold prices were little changed in early trade, with much of Asia closed for the Lunar New Year and after a US holiday on Monday. Spot gold was traded at $4,990.08 an ounce in Singapore. Silver slipped 0.1% to $76.58 an ounce.

India Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks reversed their course to trade at day's high after opening lower, ending days of losing streak. The BSE Sensex rose over 650 points to 83,277, recovering over 1,000 points from the day's low. and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.8% to end near 25,700. The giants in the benchmark indices were led by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Thirteen out of 15 sectoral gauges tracked by NSE ended lower, led by the NSE Nifty Energy Index's 1.9% rally. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty Auto Index was the top sectoral loser, down 0.7%.

Stocks in news

BLS E-Services: The company is set to acquire a 100% stake in Atyati Technologies for Rs 154 crore.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company signs an MoU with Italy-based ALA Group to provide services for the Indian aerospace and defence market.

Delhivery: The company enters into a pact with electric mobility startup RIDEV to deploy 150 electric vehicles.

SEAMEC: The company has chartered its vessel "SEAMEC PRINCESS" to Supreme Offshore Construction for a contract valued at approximately $460,000.

Lupin: The company enters into a license and supply pact with Spektus to commercialize the antidepressant formulation "DeslaFlex" in Canada.

TIL: The company completes the acquisition of a 60% majority stake in Tulip Compression.

Star Cement: The company's arm, Star Cement North East, appoints Sunil Aggarwal as the Chief Strategy & Finance Officer (CSFO).

Indo Thai Securities: The company forays into the Financial Services and Alternate Investment Fund segment with an investment of Rs 15 crore.

Jindal Steel: The company's arm, Skyhigh Sustainable, is set to acquire 4.87% voting rights in the company.

Embassy Developments: The company receives RERA approval for a project in Alibaug with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 400 crore.

REC: The company's arm, REC Power Development, incorporates Vizag Power Transmission as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

NTPC: The company starts operations for an additional 5 MW of its Bhilai Solar Project, bringing the group's commercial capacity to 86,729 MW.

Cochin Shipyard: The company is declared the L1 bidder for a Rs 5,000 crore Ministry of Defence order to manufacture five survey vessels for the Indian Navy.

JSW Infrastructure: The board will meet on February 20 to consider raising funds through a QIP or rights issue.

Kwality Wall's: LIC acquires a 6.63% stake in the company.

Shriram Properties: Rajesh Yashwant Shirwatkar resigns from his position as the Deputy CFO of the company.

Reliance Industries: The company's arm, Reliance Consumer Products, forms a joint venture with Nigeria's TGI Group.

Zota Health Care: The company acquires an additional 21.8% stake in its arm, Everyday Herbal Beauty Care, for Rs 19.5 crore.

Panorama Studios: The company signs an MoU with Ada 360 Degree for the theatrical rights of the Hindi film 'Shatak' in India and overseas.

Highway Infrastructure Trust: The company receives a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 155 crore from NHAI.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare: The company plans to establish a new hospital unit in Gujarat with an estimated investment of Rs 1.5 crore.

VA Tech Wabag: The company incorporates a new arm, Ghaziabad Bioenergy, as a joint venture entity.

Arihant Foundations & Housing: The board will meet on February 19 to consider raising funds via NCDs.

HFCL: The company secures an order worth Rs 61 crore from a domestic telecom service provider.

Adani Enterprises: The company incorporates a new arm, Navi Mumbai Power Transmission.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company secures a Rs 219 crore order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp for construction in the Mumbai suburban area.

KFin Technologies: The company appoints Nazish Hussain Mir as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective April 1.

Zydus Wellness: CEO Tarun Arora increases his stake in the company to 15% after purchasing an additional 4% stake.

Bharat Forge: The company's arm, JS Auto, completes its final tranche of investment.

The company's arm, JS Auto, completes its final tranche of investment. Adani Ports: The company incorporates 12 entities as wholly owned arms.

Bulk & Block deals

Engineers India: Bofa Securities Europe SA bought 45.97 lk shares at Rs. 217 a piece.

Insider trades

NCC: AVSR Holdings, Promoter, bought 3.15 lk shares.

Nava: A9 Homes, Promoter Group, bought 40,000 shares.

Shares to exit anchor Lock-in (next day)

Capillary Technologies: 3 months, 3 mn lock in shares, 4% of total outstanding shares

Board Meeting (next day)

Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited – Fund Raising

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage:

Gokaldas Exports, Garware Hi-Tech Films, GE Power India, Servotech Renewable Power System, TVS Supply Chain Solutions,

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework:

Oriana Power, Shreeji Shipping Global, Ujaas Energy.

F&O Cues

Nifty Feb futures is up 0.82% to 25,728.00 at a premium of 45 points.

Nifty Options 17th Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,500.

Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP, SAIL

Currency Check

The rupee closed 8 paise weaker at 90.74 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a strong American currency and foreign fund outflows.

