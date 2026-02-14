Adani Group Acquires Indamer Technics To Expand Aircraft Services, MRO Footprint

The Adani Group has completed the acquisition of Indamer Technics Pvt. Ltd. to expand footprint in the aircraft services and MRO industry. Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd., a step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., acquired 100% shareholding in ITPL via a share purchase agreement, according to a stock exchange filing late Friday.

The enterprise value of Indamer Technics is Rs 330 crore. The deal was announced in August last year.

"ITPL is one of India's leading private sector MRO companies. It operates a state-of-the-art 30-acre facility in the MIHAN SEZ in Nagpur and offers a comprehensive suite of MRO services to leading Indian and global customers," according to a statement.

Horizon Aero is a private-sector Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul provider. Horizon is a 50-50 partnership between Adani Defence and Prime Aero, a company owned by Prajay Patel, the director of Indamer Technics.

Indamer Technics is approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Federal Aviation Administration (USA) and other global civil aviation regulators. The Nagpur facility has the capacity to accommodate 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars.

Adani Group is India's top private airport operator, running eight domestic airports. India's MRO industry is expected to boom in the coming years as more and more Indians opt for air travel amid an infrastruture expansion.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

