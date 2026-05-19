Nifty Bears May Drag Index To 20,500 Amid Fears Of Renewed Iran War, Oil Shock: JPMorgan

Global brokerage firm JPMorgan Chase & Co. has warned that India's equity markets could face a sharp downside risk if a prolonged oil shock and disruption at the Strait of Hormuz persists, with its bear-case scenario placing the Nifty50 at 20,500, implying a potential 15% correction from current levels.

In its latest India strategy outlook, JPMorgan said that while corporate earnings for the quarter ended March were broadly better than expected across MSCI India and Nifty companies, the forward-looking commentary has turned more cautious. According to JPMorgan India strategist Rajiv Batra, management teams across sectors are increasingly flagging macro, logistics, and pricing pressures as key risks heading into fiscal 2027, particularly due to geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

The brokerage has kept its bear, base, and bull case Nifty50 targets unchanged at 20,500, 27,000, and 30,000 respectively. However, it stressed that the stability of fiscal 2027 earnings assumptions is heavily dependent on how long current energy and supply chain disruptions persist. While the base case assumes tensions eventually ease, a prolonged escalation could force companies to revise full-year guidance during upcoming earnings calls.

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JPMorgan cautioned that the first quarter of this fiscal is especially vulnerable, with earnings likely to come under pressure from higher input costs and currency depreciation, and potentially extending into the second quarter if the oil shock persists. The firm also flagged inflation and El Niño as additional macro risks that could weigh on demand resilience through fiscal 2027, further complicating the growth outlook.

The report highlighted that India's cyclical recovery, which had started to gain momentum in late 2025, was already losing traction even before the latest spike in oil prices. The Middle East conflict, it said, has amplified pressures through higher energy costs and disruptions in shipping routes. Even in a scenario where geopolitical tensions ease and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, JPMorgan warned that global shipping backlogs and rerouting of vessels could delay normalisation of energy flows by three to four months.

These external shocks are expected to transmit through higher input costs, margin compression, and operational disruptions, forming the basis of JPMorgan's cautious stance on fiscal 2027 earnings and its downside market scenario. The brokerage also noted that smaller businesses are already experiencing disproportionate stress from rising costs and supply constraints, which could intensify market downside risk if demand or credit conditions deteriorate further.

Despite the cautious outlook, JPMorgan continues to favour domestic growth themes. The brokerage firm's most significant call is an upgrade of Industrials to 'overweight' from 'neutral', driven by three structural tailwind: strong government-backed infrastructure spending and electrification demand, the defense modernisation and indigenisation push, and India's broader manufacturing expansion agenda.

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