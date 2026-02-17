Bill Gates To Attend India AI Summit, Clarifies Gates Foundation

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed Tuesday that Bill Gates will proceed with his keynote address on February 19, maintaining his scheduled participation in the IndiaAI Impact Summit.

This clarification followed earlier reports indicating that government officials were reassessing his invitation after Gates' name appeared in the Epstein Files, with sources suggesting the review was driven by a desire to “stand with survivors.”

Gates' profile had, however, been removed from the summit's official website, mirroring wider scrutiny as several high‑profile global figures were referenced in the U.S. Justice Department's extensive Epstein records.

Meanwhile, day two of the India AI Impact ummit opened with a full schedule as the Expo welcomed public visitors, offering access to new developments in artificial intelligence.

The agenda features major global figures, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, who lead today's headline sessions. Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang is also slated to participate in a widely anticipated discussion on AI's geopolitical influence.

Note: The earlier version of the article did report that Bill Gates was not going to attend the Summit, as per government sources to NDTV.

Get AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates here.

