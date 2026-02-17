Five Stocks To Buy: Axis Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, And More | February 17, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the banking and power sectors.

Top picks include private banking heavyweights Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, along with state-run utility Power Grid, AU Small Finance Bank, and Bank of India.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas.

Axis Bank

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, has recommended a buy on Axis Bank. Mishra advised entering at the current market price of Rs 1,358 for a target of Rs 1,440, while suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,320.

Power Grid Corporation of India

Mishra also identified a significant opportunity in Power Grid. Mishra recommended buying at the CMP of Rs 300.5 for a target of Rs 312, with a stop loss placed at Rs 294.

HDFC Bank

Akshay P. Bhagwat, Senior VP at JM Financial, sees value in HDFC Bank. Bhagwat recommended a buy with a target range of Rs 955–967, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 897.

AU Small Finance Bank

Bhagwat also identified a buying opportunity in AU Small Finance Bank. He set target prices of Rs 1,027 and Rs 1,054, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 972.

Bank of India

Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, has recommended a buy on Bank of India. Palviya advised an entry at Rs 165 for a target of Rs 173, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 162.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

