Zoho's Arattai Gets MapmyIndia Integration: Now Open Shared Locations Directly In Mappls

- Arattai now allows opening shared locations directly on Mappls navigation app.
- Previously, location pins in Arattai opened only on Google or Apple Maps.
- Mappls offers doorstep-level navigation tailored for complex Indian addresses.
Two Indian tech platforms have joined hands to make it easier to get from a chat to a destination. Zoho's messaging app Arattai now lets users open shared locations directly on Mappls, the navigation app from MapmyIndia.
Until now, tapping on a location shared in an Arattai chat would take users to default map apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps. With the update, when someone drops a location pin in a chat, users can choose to open it on Mappls instead. The option sits alongside the other map apps, so users can pick whichever they prefer.
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The idea is to cut out extra steps between receiving an address and actually setting off for it. Mappls is known for doorstep-level navigation, which can be especially handy on Indian roads where addresses aren't always easy to find.
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What Arattai Said
Arattai announced the feature in a post on X. “Great connections should make life simpler,” the company wrote, adding that it was bringing Arattai and Mappls closer together to make the journey from a conversation to a destination smoother.
The post ended with a nod to “fewer detours and simpler journeys.”
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How The Tie-Up Came About
The idea of linking the two apps isn't new. In late 2025, MapmyIndia Director Rohan Verma had spoken about the benefits of Arattai using Mappls. He said bringing in Mappls APIs would let users share precise, doorstep-level locations with ease.
With the new integration, that suggestion has now been put into action. The partnership is also a sign of Indian tech companies working with each other to build everyday tools, rather than relying on global platforms for core features like maps.
About Arattai And Mappls
Arattai, which means “casual talk” or “chitchat” in Tamil, is Zoho's homegrown messaging app.
Great connections should make life simpler. We're bringing Arattai and @mappls a little closer together to make the journey from a conversation to a destination much smoother. Here's to fewer detours and simpler journeys. #Mappls #Arattai #StayConnected https://t.co/pwJf14fe2w— Arattai (@Arattai) November 2, 2026
Beyond regular messaging, voice notes and audio and video calls, the app offers groups, Live Location sharing and group polls. Users can post Stories, follow creators and topics through Channels, and hold meetings of up to 250 people with screen sharing, annotation and recording, all without leaving the app. Arattai is also available on Android TV.
Mappls, from MapmyIndia, offers features designed for Indian roads, including 3D views of junctions, live traffic updates and safety alerts.
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