Manchester United vs AS Roma Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Under pressure Manchester United side will take on AS Roma in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, November 3.

Both teams will be looking to improve their positions in the league-phase standings as the competition progresses. Manchester United are currently 21st with three points from three matches, while AS Roma sit 15th with four points.

Manchester United started their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win against Sabah. However, they have since faced defeats against Atletico Madrid and Como.

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AS Roma, meanwhile, have had a more encouraging start to their European campaign. The Italian side have recorded a win, a draw and a defeat in their first three league-phase matches.

The Red Devils will look to use their home advantage against Roma, who are aiming to climb further up the league-phase table. The top eight teams will qualify directly for the Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Date And Time

The Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Champions League match will be played from 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, November 4.

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Venue

The match will be played at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester, England.

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Form

Man United: L-D-L-L-L

AS Roma: W-W-D-W-W

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 8

8 Man United (wins): 5

5 AS Roma (wins): 2

2 Draws: 1

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Likely Lineups

Manchester United Likely XI: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bruno Fernandes, Carlos Baleba, Matheus Cunha; Bryan Mbeumo.

AS Roma Likely XI: Pierluigi Gollini; Evan Ndicka, Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini; Wesley, Manu Kone, Niccolo Pisilli, Nicolo Molina; Matias Soule, Bryan Cristante; Donyell Malen.

Manchester United vs AS Roma: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Manchester United vs AS Roma: Live Streaming Details

The Manchester United vs AS Roma Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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