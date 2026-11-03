Manchester United vs AS Roma Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

Under pressure Manchester United side will take on AS Roma in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, November 3.
Both teams will be looking to improve their positions in the league-phase standings as the competition progresses. Manchester United are currently 21st with three points from three matches, while AS Roma sit 15th with four points.
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Manchester United started their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win against Sabah. However, they have since faced defeats against Atletico Madrid and Como.
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AS Roma, meanwhile, have had a more encouraging start to their European campaign. The Italian side have recorded a win, a draw and a defeat in their first three league-phase matches.
The Red Devils will look to use their home advantage against Roma, who are aiming to climb further up the league-phase table. The top eight teams will qualify directly for the Champions League Round of 16.
Manchester United vs AS Roma: Date And Time
The Manchester United vs AS Roma UEFA Champions League match will be played from 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, November 4.
Manchester United vs AS Roma: Venue
The match will be played at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester, England.
A #UCL night at Old Trafford awaits 🏟️✨ https://t.co/fDqV54kujl— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2026
Manchester United vs AS Roma: Form
Man United: L-D-L-L-L
AS Roma: W-W-D-W-W
Manchester United vs AS Roma: Head-To-Head
- Matches played: 8
- Man United (wins): 5
- AS Roma (wins): 2
- Draws: 1
Manchester United vs AS Roma: Likely Lineups
Manchester United Likely XI: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bruno Fernandes, Carlos Baleba, Matheus Cunha; Bryan Mbeumo.
AS Roma Likely XI: Pierluigi Gollini; Evan Ndicka, Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini; Wesley, Manu Kone, Niccolo Pisilli, Nicolo Molina; Matias Soule, Bryan Cristante; Donyell Malen.
Manchester United vs AS Roma: Live Telecast Details
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
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Manchester United vs AS Roma: Live Streaming Details
The Manchester United vs AS Roma Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
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