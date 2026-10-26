Michael Carrick On The Brink At Manchester United: 5 Managers That Could Become New Boss

Manchester United's managerial situation has come under renewed scrutiny after the club extended its winless run across competitions to eight matches, raising questions over Michael Carrick's future at Old Trafford.

United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, October 25, days after a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League.

The back-to-back defeats have intensified speculation that the club could consider a change in the dugout.

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According to reports in the British media, Manchester United's hierarchy had already started exploring alternatives before the Bournemouth defeat. Director of Football Jason Wilcox and Chief Executive Omar Berrada are reportedly expected to recommend a course of action to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

While there has been no official confirmation of Carrick's departure, four names have emerged as potential replacements: Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, Unai Emery and Antonio Conte.

Manchester United Managerial Crisis: Who Could Replace Michael Carrick?

1. Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann is among the leading names linked with the Manchester United job. The German coach has previously managed Bayern Munich and the Germany national team and is known for his tactical approach and emphasis on pressing.

Nagelsmann also has an existing connection with United's recruitment setup. He worked with the club's head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, during their time at RB Leipzig.

His availability could make him a candidate for an immediate appointment if United decide to part ways with Carrick. Sky Sports has reported that Nagelsmann and Howe are the leading contenders should the position become vacant.

2. Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe is another reported candidate, with his experience in English football potentially appealing to Manchester United's hierarchy.

Howe resigned as Newcastle United manager in July and has since been away from club management. During his time at Newcastle, he guided the club back into the Champions League, strengthening his reputation in the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, Howe had previously been recommended for the Manchester United job by former sporting director Dan Ashworth. Current director of football Jason Wilcox is also reported to favour a manager with Premier League experience.

Both Howe and Nagelsmann are currently available, meaning United would not need to negotiate a release with another club if they pursued either appointment.

3. Unai Emery

Unai Emery is another name linked with the Manchester United job, although a move appears more complicated because he is currently managing Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has established himself at Villa, guiding the club into European competition and overseeing its progress in the Premier League.

His previous experience includes managing Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as winning the Premier League title race with neither club.

Emery's current commitment to Aston Villa could make an immediate move difficult. Sky Sports has reported that he remains committed to the project at Villa Park.

4. Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is the fourth manager linked with the Manchester United job. The Italian has extensive experience in European football and has previously managed Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017 and most recently managed Napoli in Italy. His track record includes domestic league titles, although his demanding management style has also attracted attention during his previous spells.

Meanwhile, Conte has denied holding talks with Manchester United, according to the report by The Week. However, the BBC has reported that he would be open to considering a concrete opportunity if one arose.

For now, Conte remains among the names linked with the position rather than a confirmed candidate in formal negotiations.

5. Fabian Hürzeler

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler has emerged as another potential candidate for the Manchester United job, with the German attracting attention for his side's impressive start to the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Brighton are third in the league table, having scored 23 goals in their opening seven matches. Hürzeler's side have also beaten Manchester United in the League Cup, adding to the interest surrounding the 33-year-old.

However, a move to Old Trafford is far from certain. He also signed a new contract in May that runs until 2029, meaning United could face a difficult negotiation if they decide to pursue him.

For now, Hürzeler remains a reported option rather than a confirmed candidate in formal negotiations with Manchester United.

Will Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick?

Manchester United have not officially announced a decision to dismiss Carrick. The speculation over his future follows a difficult run of results, including the defeats to Como and Bournemouth.

The club's reported consideration of alternatives does not necessarily mean that a managerial change is imminent. Any decision would depend on the assessment of United's hierarchy and the availability of a suitable replacement.

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For now, Nagelsmann and Howe are the two names reported to be leading the potential race, while Emery and Conte remain among the other managers linked with the job.

Until Manchester United make an official announcement, Carrick's position and the identity of any potential successor remain uncertain.

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