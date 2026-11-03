Google Launches AI App Dreambeans In India: What It Is, How It Works And Languages Supported

Google has brought Dreambeans, its experimental AI app, to India. This is the first country outside the US to get the app, which creates personalised visual stories based on what users do across Google's services.

The app was rolled out on Monday and is available on Android and iOS for everyone in India aged 18 and above.

Dreambeans comes from Google Labs. It pulls information from connected Google apps, including Calendar, Gemini, Gmail, Photos, Search and YouTube, and uses it to create illustrated stories about a user's interests and daily life. Users don't need to type a prompt; the app does it on its own.

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Google India pitched it as an alternative to “the endless scroll” in a post on X. The daily story collections can cover anything from places to explore to local events coming up. The stories were originally just still, AI-generated illustrations. Google has since added a feature that uses its Veo video model to animate images in some stories.

Languages Supported

In India, Dreambeans works in 14 languages: English and 13 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Punjabi.

There is a catch, though. Users can pick only one language at a time. The app can read information from Google services in several languages, but it can't yet create stories that mix them, Google product manager Gozde Oznur said at a press briefing.

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Why India?

Google said Indian users had shown strong interest in getting access to the app, and its services are widely used in the country. According to Oznur, India stood out because many people here use Gemini, Gmail and Google Photos together.

How It Has Done In The US

Dreambeans was introduced in June and opened to all eligible users in the US aged 18 and above in September. Since its launch, it has been downloaded nearly 55,000 times in the US, according to Sensor Tower estimates reported by TechCrunch. About 63 percent of those downloads came in September, but numbers fell 84 percent in October, to around 5,500.

In its first 30 days after opening to all US users, the app saw about 29,000 downloads. That is well behind general AI apps like Meta's Muse, ChatGPT, Grok and Claude in their own first 30 days, though Dreambeans is built for a narrower purpose.

Privacy Questions

Since the app relies on data from users' Google accounts, it also raises privacy concerns. It uses Google's Personal Intelligence technology to draw on these services, which can hold sensitive personal information that some users may not want to share with an AI app.

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