Google Cuts Ties With Chinese Android Partner After Finding Hidden Spy Backdoor In 1.3 Million Devices

Following the discovery of a pre-installed security backdoor in more than 1.3 million Android-powered devices, Google has banned Shenzhen-based Videostrong Technology Co. The compromised devices were reportedly converted into a botnet, allowing cybercriminals to remotely access and misuse users' internet connections without their knowledge.

Videostrong, an original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer, was reportedly responsible for manufacturing Android-powered devices and supplying software for them.

According to Google, the company intentionally developed, deployed and operated the hidden backdoor for financial gain. Following the discovery, Google banned Videostrong from manufacturing, selling or supplying software for certified Android devices.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

How Did the Malware Affect Android Devices?

Google's investigation revealed that the malware was embedded in more than 1.3 million devices and automatically activated when users switched on their devices for the first time. The malicious code was heavily obfuscated, making it difficult to detect and allowing the backdoor to operate without users realising that their devices had been compromised, according to reports.

Google found that the malware enabled several malicious activities, including advertising fraud, theft of sensitive information, unauthorised internet traffic routing and the installation of additional malware.

Cybercriminals weaponised the compromised devices into residential proxies by routing traffic through users' internet connections. Google stated with high confidence that the operation was financially motivated, with access to the infected devices allegedly sold to criminal groups, as per The Times of India.

Which Devices Were Affected?

Most of the compromised products were Android TV set-top boxes. However, the malware was also identified in other Android-powered connected devices, including telehealth equipment, digital signage systems and karaoke machines.

The malicious software was reportedly present across multiple device models and brands over several years. Google has not publicly disclosed the complete list of affected manufacturers or specific device models.

ALSO READ: Mapping AI Profits: How One Global Bank Turned Automation Into A $216 Million Bottom-Line Win

What Has Google Done?

Google said it had successfully disrupted the command-and-control infrastructure used to operate the botnet and severed access to the compromised devices. The company has also terminated its relationship with Videostrong and strengthened its device-manufacturer scrutiny to improve security checks for certified Android hardware.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.