TVS Has Big Plans For Europe: 4 New Two-Wheelers Unveiled At EICMA 2026

TVS Motor Company has announced its intent to expand its footprint in Europe with four new two-wheelers unveiled at EICMA 2026. TVS has three electric scooters in the mix – the TVS Orbiter, TVS M1-S and TVS X. There's also the TVS RTR 125 motorcycle.

The new models target different customer needs, ranging from everyday city commuting and practical electric mobility to premium performance and entry-level sports motorcycling.

The TVS Orbiter is positioned as an accessible electric mobility option for European urban commuters, while the M1-S brings electric power to the maxi-scooter segment.

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The TVS X focuses on premium performance and connected technology. Meanwhile, the RTR 125 is aimed at younger riders and those entering the sports motorcycle category.

TVS Orbiter: Practical Electric Mobility For Everyday Use

The TVS Orbiter is aimed at European commuters who want a convenient and efficient means of getting around on their daily commute, for short trips and for running errands.

The European-specification model will come with two battery choices – 1.8 kWh and 3.1 kWh – with expected WMTC ranges of 70 km and 105 km respectively.

TVS M1-S: Electric Mobility In The Maxi-Scooter Segment

The TVS M1-S is aimed at riders seeking the comfort, practicality and road presence of a maxi-scooter, combined with the benefits of an electric powertrain.

Designed for urban and suburban commuting, the M1-S offers a more substantial riding experience than a conventional compact city scooter. Its engineering focuses on comfort, performance and everyday versatility, making it an electric alternative to traditional mid-sized scooters.

The M1-S is powered by a 4.2 kWh battery and delivers 12.5 kW of peak power. It has a top speed of 105 km/h.

TVS X: Premium Electric Performance And Technology

The TVS X sits at the premium, technology-focused end of the company's European electric scooter portfolio. It is designed for riders who prioritise performance, advanced connectivity and distinctive engineering.

Positioned in Europe's A1 category, the TVS X is aimed at customers seeking an electric alternative to premium urban motorcycles and scooters.

Its European specification includes 14-inch wheels at both ends, an aluminium frame and dual-channel ABS. The electric motor delivers 11.7 kW of peak power, allowing the scooter to accelerate from 0–40 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Its top speed is 110 km/h.

The TVS X features a 10.2-inch panoramic touchscreen that integrates Android Auto and full-map navigation. These features are supported by the scooter's independent LTE connectivity.

The model combines performance engineering with software-led functionality and a connected riding experience.

TVS RTR 125: A New Entry Point Into Sports Motorcycling

Alongside its electric scooters, TVS Motor has introduced the RTR 125 to strengthen its presence in Europe's lightweight performance motorcycle segment.

Developed for A1 licence holders, the RTR 125 targets younger riders and customers entering the performance motorcycle category. It is designed to offer an engaging riding experience while retaining the practicality required for everyday use.

The motorcycle draws on TVS Motor's performance engineering experience and racing heritage, which dates back to 1982. It brings responsive performance, agility and rider control to the accessible 125 cc category.

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The RTR 125 will also serve as an entry point to the company's wider European motorcycle portfolio, which includes the RR 310, RTR 310, Ronin and RTX 300.

The RTX 300, introduced at EICMA 2025, is also scheduled to reach European dealerships, further expanding TVS Motor's presence in the adventure touring segment.

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