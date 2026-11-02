Stocks To Watch: Infosys, NCC, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors And TVS Motor Company

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, including Infosys, NCC, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Company.

Investors will track a range of corporate developments, including leadership changes, capacity expansion plans, new orders, project commissioning, regulatory updates and strategic investments.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Nov. 2: Nifty Eyes Resistance At 23,200; Can Bulls Push Index Above 24,000?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Earnings

Latent View Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 2.1% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 48 crore QoQ

Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 287 crore QoQ

Ebit up 6.8% at Rs 48.6 crore versus Rs 45.5 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 16.5% versus 15.9% QoQ

Pace Digitek Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 46.9% at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 64 crore YoY

Revenue up 51.6% at Rs 808 crore versus Rs 533 crore YoY

Ebitda up 69.4% at Rs 158.6 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 19.6% versus 17.6% YoY

Neogen Chemicals Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 3.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 41.8% at Rs 296 crore versus Rs 209 crore YoY

Ebitda up 51.3% at Rs 45.3 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.3% versus 14.4% YoY

Aurionpro Solutions Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 6.5% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 46 crore QoQ

Revenue up 16% at Rs 415 crore versus Rs 358 crore QoQ

Ebit up 15.1% at Rs 57.6 crore versus Rs 50.1 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 13.9% versus 14% QoQ

SML Mahindra — Oct biz update

Total Sales up 1% at 1,065 Units YoY

PV Sales down 3% at 533 Units YoY

HYUNDAI MOTOR — Oct AUTO SALES

Registers Highest-Ever Total Monthly Sales

Total Sales up 17.7% at 82,299 Units YoY

Domestic Sales up 16.7% at 62,799 Units YoY

Exports up 21.1% at 19,500 Units YoY

M&M — Oct AUTO SALES

Total PV Sales up 2% at 73,338 Units YoY

Total Sales up 9% at 1.31 lakh Units YoY

EICHER MOTORS VECV — Oct AUTO SALES

Total Sales up 34.9% at 10,861 Units YoY

Exports up 30% at 911 Units YoY

Domestic Sales up 36.9% at 9,676 Units YoY

ESCORTS KUBOTA — Oct AUTO SALES

Total Sales down 10% at 16,921 Units YoY

Domestic Sales down 10.9% at 16,412 Units YoY

Exports up 35.7% at 509 Units YoY

Industry growth moderates in Oct on high base

Festive timing shift weighs on October demand

Monsoon disruptions impact October industry trends

Elevated input costs remain a key concern

Pricing actions may temper near-term demand

TATA MOTORS PV — Oct AUTO SALES

Total PV Sales up 23% at 75,426 Units YoY

Domestic PV Sales up 21% at 73,894 Units YoY

International PV Sales up 852% at 1,532 Units YoY

BHARAT COKING COAL — Oct BIZ UPDATE

Production Of Raw Coal up 7.1% at 2.86 MT YoY

Raw Coal Offtake up 11.1% at 3.32 MT YoY

Coking Coal Production up 9.8% at 2.82 MT YoY

COAL INDIA — Oct BIZ UPDATE

Production up 19.3% at 67.2 Mn Tons YoY

BCCL Coal Production up 7.1% at 2.9 Mn Tons YoY

TATA MOTORS CV — Oct AUTO SALES

Total Sales up 27% at 47,652 Units YoY

Domestic Sales up 13% at 39,784 Units YoY

HCV Sales up 12% at 12,030 Units YoY

International Business at 7,868 Units versus 2,422 Units YoY

Force Motors — Oct sales

Domestic sales of SCVs, LCVs, UVs and SUVs rose 48.0% YoY to 4,011 units vs 2,710 units YoY

Export sales of SCVs, LCVs, UVs and SUVs declined 25.6% YoY to 93 units

Domestic demand remained strong; exports were lower YoY

VST Tillers Tractors — Oct Sales

Power tiller sales in Oct. 2026 declined 23.6% YoY to 3,114 units from 4,077 units.

Tractor sales in Oct. 2026 declined 31.0% YoY to 405 units from 587 units.

Total sales in Oct. 2026 fell 24.6% YoY to 3,519 units from 4,664 units.

Maruti Suzuki

Highest-ever monthly sales at 276,120 units

Highest-ever domestic sales at 216,789 units

Domestic passenger vehicle sales at 212,384 units, up 20.5% YoY.

Utility vehicle sales at 97,787 units, up 26.1% YoY.

Mini, compact and mid-size car sales at 100,877 units, up 18.4% YoY.

Sales to other OEMs at 9,459 units, up 6.1% YoY.

Export sales at 49,872 units, up 59.3% YoY.

TVS Motor Company

Total sales rose 29% YoY to 700,134 units in Oct. 2026.

Two-wheeler sales increased 28% YoY to 670,679 units.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 22% YoY to 514,764 units.

Electric two-wheeler sales surged 120% YoY to 71,382 units.

Total international business sales rose 51% YoY to 175,350 units.

International two-wheeler sales increased 51% YoY to 155,915 units.

Three-wheeler sales grew 60% YoY to 29,455 units.

Finolex Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 6.9% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 124 crore YoY

Revenue up 27.4% at Rs 1,094 crore versus Rs 859 crore YoY

Ebitda down 4.5% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 130 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.4% versus 15.2% YoY

Advanced Enzyme Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 11.6% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 43 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 185 crore YoY

Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 34% versus 32.8% YoY

Shyam Metalics Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 42.9% at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 345 crore QoQ

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 5,960 crore versus Rs 5,455 crore QoQ

Ebitda up 7.6% at Rs 823 crore versus Rs 765 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 13.8% versus 14% QoQ

Approves Capex Of Rs 360 crore For Chhattisgarh Block

Approves 51% Acquisition Of Stake In Alom Solar

WPIL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 45.9% at Rs 22.2 crore versus Rs 41 crore YoY

Revenue down 16.9% at Rs 354 crore versus Rs 426 crore YoY

Ebitda down 40% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 80 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 13.6% versus 18.8% YoY

CDSL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 24.3% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 140 crore YoY

Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 394 crore versus Rs 319 crore YoY

Ebitda up 27.5% at Rs 227 crore versus Rs 178 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 57.6% versus 55.8% YoY

NTPC Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 40.7% at Rs 7351 crore versus Rs 5225 crore YoY

Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 54,270 crore versus Rs 44,784 crore YoY

Ebitda up 22% at Rs 15,627 crore versus Rs 12,814 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 28.8% versus 28.6% YoY

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q2 (Cons)

Revenue at Rs 2266 crore vs Rs 2038 crore, up 11.2% YoY

Net Profit at Rs 53 crore vs Rs 23 crore, up 126.1% YoY

Ebitda at Rs 361 crore vs Rs 317 crore, up 13.9% YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.9% vs 15.6%, up 38 bps YoY

Eveready Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 31.9 crore versus Loss Of Rs 7.91 crore YoY

Revenue up 10.7% at Rs 428.2 crore versus Rs 386.8 crore YoY

Ebitda up 2.8% at Rs 50.5 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.8% versus 12.7% YoY

Atlanta Electricals Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 28% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 25 crore YoY

Revenue up 23% at Rs 390 crore versus Rs 317 crore YoY

Ebitda up 8.8% at Rs 59.5 crore versus Rs 54.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.3% versus 17.3% YoY

Muthoot Finance Q2

Net Profit up 27% at Rs 2,977 crore versus Rs 2,345 crore YoY

Total Income up 37% at Rs 8,842 crore versus Rs 6,442 crore YoY

Gold loan growth guidance for FY27 revised upward by an additional 10%

Clean Science Q2 (Cons)

Revenue at Rs 299 crore vs Rs 245 crore, up 22.4% YoY

Net Profit at Rs 56 crore vs Rs 55 crore, up 0.5% YoY

Ebitda at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 87 crore, up 5.7% YoY

Ebitda Margin at 30.7% vs 35.6%

Ghcl Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 18.7% at Rs 127 crore versus Rs 107 crore YoY

Revenue up 12.1% at Rs 808 crore versus Rs 721 crore YoY

Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 189.5 crore versus Rs 157.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 23.5% versus 21.8% YoY

Sarda Energy Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 5.3% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 323 crore YoY

Revenue down 4.9% at Rs 1,453 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore YoY

Ebitda up 0.1% at Rs 512.6 crore versus Rs 511.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 35.3% versus 33.5% YoY

Nitin Spinners Q2

Net Profit at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 35 crore YoY

Revenue up 29.6% at Rs 985 crore versus Rs 760 crore YoY

Ebitda up 76.3% at Rs 175.6 crore versus Rs 99.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 17.8% versus 13.1% YoY

Birla Corp Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 58.6% at Rs 37.5 crore versus Rs 90.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 9.5% at Rs 2,415 crore versus Rs 2,207 crore YoY

Ebitda down 25.3% at Rs 228 crore versus Rs 305 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 9.4% versus 13.8% YoY

Zen Tech Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 50.7% at Rs 89.5 crore versus Rs 59.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 98.8% at Rs 345 crore versus Rs 173.6 crore YoY

Ebitda up 103.9% at Rs 131.9 crore versus Rs 64.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 38.2% versus 37.3% YoY

Nucleus Software Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 10.5% at Rs 21.3 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore QoQ

Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 228 crore versus Rs 210 crore QoQ

Ebitda at Rs 15.6 crore versus Rs 7.5 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 6.8% versus 3.6% QoQ

Ganesh Ecosphere Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 28.1 crore versus Loss Of Rs 0.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 41.3% at Rs 513 crore versus Rs 363 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 60.5 crore versus Rs 22 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.8% versus 6.1% YoY

Vishnu Chemicals Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 8.2% at Rs 35.6 crore versus Rs 32.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 401 crore YoY

Ebitda up 11.1% at Rs 64.1 crore versus Rs 57.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.9% versus 14.4% YoY

NSDL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 24.5% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 98 crore QoQ

Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 517 crore QoQ

Ebitda up 40.3% at Rs 142.7 crore versus Rs 101.7 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 26.1% versus 19.7% QoQ

Studds Accessories Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 28.6% at Rs 14.7 crore versus Rs 20.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 18.6% at Rs 183.1 crore versus Rs 154.4 crore YoY

Ebitda down 23.7% at Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 29.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 12.5% versus 19.4% YoY

Lg Balakrishnan & Bros Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 0.4% at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 20.5% at Rs 948.3 crore versus Rs 787 crore YoY

Ebitda up 7.4% at Rs 146.4 crore versus Rs 136.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.4% versus 17.3% YoY

Quality Power Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 74.5% at Rs 42.4 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 32.5% at Rs 272.5 crore versus Rs 205.7 crore YoY

Ebitda up 74.3% at Rs 63.1 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 23.2% versus 17.6% YoY

Rainbow Children'S Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 9.3% at Rs 82 crore versus Rs 75 crore YoY

Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 548 crore versus Rs 445 crore YoY

Ebitda up 14.1% at Rs 170 crore versus Rs 149 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 31% versus 33.5% YoY

Zee Entertainment Q2 Cons

Net Profit down 37.7% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 77 crore YoY

Revenue up 12.9% at Rs 2,224 crore versus Rs 1,970 crore YoY

Ebitda down 46.6% at Rs 85.5 crore versus Rs 160 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 3.8% versus 8.1% YoY

Borosil Renewables Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 26 crore YoY

Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 397 crore versus Rs 379 crore YoY

Ebitda down 11% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 119 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 26.6% versus 31.3% YoY

Engineers India Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 83 crore YoY

Revenue down 10.5% at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 921 crore YoY

Ebitda up 44.2% at Rs 172 crore versus Rs 120 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 20.9% versus 13% YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.5/Share

Indian Oil Q2

Net Profit at Rs 21,630 crore versus Loss Of Rs 2,661 crore QoQ

Rev down 4.6% at Rs 2.50 lakh crore versus Rs 2.62 lakh crore QoQ

Ebitda at Rs 30,297 crore versus Rs 1,947 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 12.1% versus 0.7% QoQ

Dixon Tech Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 48.7% at Rs 344 crore versus Rs 670 crore YoY

Revenue up 46.7% at Rs 21,794 crore versus Rs 14,855 crore YoY

Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 597 crore versus Rs 561 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 2.7% versus 3.8% YoY

Other Income at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 496 crore YoY

Shree Renuka Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 193 crore versus Loss Of Rs 369 crore YoY

Revenue down 23.5% at Rs 1,905 crore versus Rs 2,489 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 61 crore versus Loss Of Rs 101 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 3.2% In Q2

Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 71 crore versus Loss Of Rs 10 crore YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 2/Share

Revenue up 54.7% at Rs 1,405 crore versus Rs 908 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 122 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.3% versus 13.4% YoY

Bank Of Baroda Q2

Profit up 35.8% at Rs 6,532 crore versus Rs 4,809 crore YoY

Net NPA at 0.37% versus 0.5% QoQ

Gross NPA at 1.78% versus 2% QoQ

Provisions at Rs 2,382 crore versus Rs 643 crore QoQ

Provisions at Rs 2,382 crore versus Rs 1,232 crore YoY

NII up 9% at Rs 13,026 crore versus Rs 11,954 crore YoY

Op PAT up 50.9% at Rs 11,430 crore versus Rs 7,576 crore YoY

NIM at 2.74% vs 2.77% QoQ

Syrma Sgs Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 83.1% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 64 crore YoY

Revenue up 73.6% at Rs 1,990 crore versus Rs 1,146 crore YoY

Ebitda up 67.7% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 115 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 9.7% versus 10.1% YoY

Ge Vernova T&D Q2

Net Profit up 44.1% at Rs 431 crore versus Rs 299 crore YoY

Revenue up 31.8% at Rs 2,027 crore versus Rs 1,538 crore YoY

Ebitda up 38.9% at Rs 550 crore versus Rs 396 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 27.1% versus 25.7% YoY

Delhivery Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 41 crore versus Loss Of Rs 50 crore YoY

Revenue up 19.8% at Rs 3,066 crore versus Rs 2,559 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 68 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 6.7% versus 2.7% YoY

Sun Tv Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 2.8% at Rs 364 crore versus Rs 354 crore YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 3.75/Share

Revenue down 27.7% at Rs 940 crore versus Rs 1,300 crore YoY

Ebitda down 42.6% at Rs 450 crore versus Rs 784 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 47.9% versus 60.3% YoY

Re-Appoints Kalanithi Maran as Executive Chair for 5 yrs

Motherson Sumi Q2

Net Profit up 35.2% at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 165 crore YoY

Revenue up 46.8% at Rs 4,054 crore versus Rs 2,762 crore YoY

Ebitda up 33.7% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 279 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 9.2% versus 10.1% YoY

Spandana Sphoorty Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 18.2 crore versus Loss Of Rs 249 crore YoY

Total Income up 42.3% at Rs 340 crore versus Rs 239 crore YoY

Crizac Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 22.9% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 48 crore YoY

Revenue down 36.7% at Rs 102.7 crore versus Rs 162.3 crore YoY

Ebitda down 44% at Rs 35.4 crore versus Rs 63.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 34.5% versus 39% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q2

Profit up 19.8% at Rs 1,541 crore versus Rs 1,286 crore YoY

Revenue up 26.5% at Rs 7,291 crore versus Rs 5,764 crore YoY

Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 2,040 crore versus Rs 1,696 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 28% versus 29.4% YoY

Order Book As On Oct 1 at Rs 68,717 crore

Responsive Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 87.8% at Rs 6.5 crore versus Rs 53.3 crore YoY

Revenue down 34.7% at Rs 204.9 crore versus Rs 313.8 crore YoY

Ebitda down 61.4% at Rs 29.6 crore versus Rs 76.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.4% versus 24.4% YoY

Ganesh Housing Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 38% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 108 crore YoY

Revenue down 30.5% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 174 crore YoY

Ebitda down 33.6% at Rs 97.5 crore versus Rs 147 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 80.6% versus 84.4% YoY

Indigo Paints Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 47% at Rs 13.3 crore versus Rs 25.1 crore YoY

Revenue up 15% at Rs 358.8 crore versus Rs 312.1 crore YoY

Ebitda down 33.7% at Rs 30.9 crore versus Rs 46.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 8.6% versus 14.9% YoY

Pb Fintech Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 42.7% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 135 crore YoY

Total Income up 34% at Rs 2,278 crore versus Rs 1,698 crore YoY

Artemis Medicare Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 3.3% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY

Revenue up 13.2% at Rs 311 crore versus Rs 274.7 crore YoY

Ebitda up 8.3% at Rs 54.8 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 17.6% versus 18.4% YoY

NTPC Green Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 57% at Rs 137.5 crore versus Rs 87.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 53.2% at Rs 938 crore versus Rs 612.3 crore YoY

Ebitda up 56.6% at Rs 830 crore versus Rs 530 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 88.4% versus 86.5 YoY

Lodha Developers Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 28.4% at Rs 1013 crore versus Rs 789 crore YoY

Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 4467.4 crore versus Rs 3798.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 34.2% at Rs 1,488 crore versus Rs 1,109 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 33.3% versus 29.2% YoY

Iol Chemicals Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 65.1 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY

Revenue up 40.1% at Rs 795 crore versus Rs 567.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 91.8% at Rs 109.3 crore versus Rs 57 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 13.7% versus 10% YoY

Avenue Supermarts

Opens 1 new store In Pune

Total number of stores stands at 519

Petronet LNG

Co moves Gujarat HC against Rs 284 crore GST SCN

Co files writ against DGGI GST notice

Co contests GST on Use-or-Pay charges

Medi Assist Healthcare Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 21.5 crore versus Rs 7.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 241.5 crore versus Rs 232.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 24% at Rs 49.1 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 20.3% versus 17% YoY

Approves Buyback Worth Rs 49.3 crore up To Rs 425/Share

Affle 3I Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit [GU] 1.6% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 128 crore QoQ

Revenue [GU] 5% at Rs 784 crore versus Rs 747 crore QoQ

Ebit [GU] 5.3% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 134 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 18% versus 17.9% QoQ

Spr Auto Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 13.6% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 140 crore YoY

Revenue up 62% at Rs 1,648 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore YoY

Ebitda up 31.1% at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 209 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 16.6% versus 20.6% YoY

New India Assurance Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 1,260 crore versus Profit Of Rs 20 crore YoY

Total Income up 2.1% at Rs 12,601 crore YoY

Total Income at Rs 12,601 crore versus Rs 12,340 crore YoY

Corona Remedies Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 15.3% at Rs 60.3 crore versus Rs 52.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 22.2% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 361 crore YoY

Ebitda up 22.6% at Rs 96.1 crore versus Rs 78.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 21.8% versus 21.7% YoY

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 258 crore YoY

Revenue up 73% at Rs 2,844 crore versus Rs 1,644 crore YoY

Ebitda up 37.6% at Rs 554 crore versus Rs 402.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 19.5% versus 24.5% YoY

Pranav Constructions Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 53.7% at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore YoY

Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 174.4 crore versus Rs 162.6 crore YoY

Ebitda up 36.8% at Rs 30.5 crore versus Rs 22.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 17.5% versus 13.7% YoY

Gmr Power Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 82.7% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 888.4 crore YoY

One-Time Gain at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 1,023 crore YoY

Revenue down 15.7% at Rs 1,529 crore versus Rs 1,813 crore YoY

Ebitda down 3.4% at Rs 354.5 crore versus Rs 366.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 23.2% versus 20.2% YoY

Sagar Cements Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 43.8 crore versus Loss Of Rs 42.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 705.4 crore versus Rs 601.9 crore YoY

Ebitda down 11.7% at Rs 45.4 crore versus Rs 51.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 6.4% versus 8.5% YoY

Lcc Projects Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 60.3% at Rs 74.4 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 33.9% at Rs 886 crore versus Rs 661 crore YoY

Ebitda up 24.7% at Rs 116.8 crore versus Rs 93.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 13.2% versus 14.2% YoY

Tilaknagar Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 57.7% at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 52.7 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 1035 crore versus Rs 379.5 crore YoY

One-Time Loss Of Rs 11 crore In Q2

Ebitda at Rs 148.1 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.3% versus 15.8% YoY

Aarti Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 58.5% at Rs 168 crore versus Rs 106 crore YoY

Revenue up 74.7% at Rs 3,668 crore versus Rs 2,100 crore YoY

Ebitda up 38.2% at Rs 423 crore versus Rs 306 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.5% versus 14.6% YoY

Jio Platforms Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 8% at Rs 8,389 crore versus Rs 7,765 crore QoQ

Revenue up 3.3% at Rs 40,475 crore versus Rs 39,173 crore QoQ

Ebitda up 5.3% at Rs 20,901 crore versus Rs 19,840 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 51.6% versus 50.6% QoQ

Reliance Jio customer base stood at 54.2 crore vs 53.3 crore QoQ

ARPU stood at Rs 218.8 vs Rs 215.6 QoQ

Phoenix Mills Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 7.1% at Rs 325.7 crore versus Rs 304 crore YoY

Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,153 crore versus Rs 1,115 crore YoY

Ebitda up 6.52% at Rs 710.3 crore versus Rs 666.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 61.6% versus 59.8% YoY

Reliance Industries Q2 (Cons)

Profit up 22% at Rs 25,548 crore versus Rs 20,946 crore QoQ

Rev up 6.8% at Rs 3.31 lakh crore versus Rs 3.09 lakh crore QoQ

Ebitda up 19% at Rs 56,616 crore versus Rs 47,517 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 17.1% versus 15.4% QoQ

To Raise Funds Worth Rs 15,000 crore Via NCDs

Indraprastha Gas Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 89.2% at Rs 25.9 crore versus Rs 240.4 crore QoQ

Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 5,118 crore versus Rs 4,587 crore QoQ

Ebitda Loss at Rs 31.7 crore versus Profit Of Rs 293.8 QoQ

Prataap Snacks Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 2.8 crore versus Profit Of Rs 4.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 26% at Rs 544 crore versus Rs 432 crore YoY

Ebitda down 43.9% at Rs 12.8 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 2.4% versus 5.3% YoY

Gic Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 3.2% at Rs 2,966 crore versus Rs 2,874 crore YoY

Total Income up 15% at Rs 13,633 crore versus Rs 11,855 crore YoY

Juniper Green Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 30.6 crore versus Loss Of Rs 18.4 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 344.6 crore versus Rs 145.8 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 312.6 crore versus Rs 115.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 90.7% versus 79.4% YoY

Updater Services Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 62.3% at Rs 32.3 crore versus Rs 19.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 812.2 crore versus Rs 729.3 crore YoY

Ebitda up 37.2% at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 5.3% versus 4.3% YoY

Tempsens Instruments Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 21.1% at Rs 18.4 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore YoY

Revenue up 34% at Rs 136.3 crore versus Rs 101.7 crore YoY

Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 22.2 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.3% versus 21.8% YoY

Quess Corp Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 44.8% at Rs 74.7 crore versus Rs 51.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 14.7% at Rs 4,396 crore versus Rs 3,832 crore YoY

Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 85.7 crore versus Rs 76.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 1.9% versus 2% YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs 5/share

Lic Housing Finance Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 11.7% at Rs 1,506 crore versus Rs 1,349 crore YoY

Total Income up 1.5% at Rs 7,194 crore versus Rs 7,090 crore YoY

Gabriel India Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 15% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 107 crore YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 2.15/Share

Revenue up 22.9% at Rs 1,608 crore versus Rs 1,308 crore YoY

Ebitda up 12.5% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 125 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 8.8% versus 9.6% YoY

Lcc Projects Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit [GU] 60.3% at Rs 74.4 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 33.9% at Rs 886 crore versus Rs 661 crore YoY

Ebitda [GU] 47.1% at Rs 137.7 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.5% versus 14.2% YoY

ALSO READ: The Week Ahead: Q2 Earnings, PMI Data, US Jobs Report, IPO Listings In Focus

Stocks To Watch

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Waaree Energies: Arm Sets up 2 Solar Module Manufacturing Lines; Arm Waaree Solar Americas Starts Commercial Output In Texas

GAIL: In Pact With RCF to Set up Gas-Based Fertiliser project in Maharashtra

Tata Motors: Completes Iveco Tender Offer Settlement; Unit Acquires 89.42% Equity Stake In Iveco; Iveco Becomes An Indirect Unit

YES Bank: Bank gets Axis Trustee notice on AT-1 bonds; Trustee seeks AT-1 bond reinstatement at YES Bank; Trustee warns YES Bank of contempt action; Trustee gives YES Bank 3 days on AT-1 issue; YES Bank reviewing SC ruling on AT-1 bonds; Bank says it will comply with SC judgment

Petronet LNG: Co moves Gujarat HC against Rs 284 crore GST SCN; Co files writ against DGGI GST notice; Co contests GST on Use-or-Pay charges.

Infosys: To Expand Pocharam Development Centre In Hyderabad; Adds 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Block at Hyderabad Centre; To Add 10,000 Seats at Pocharam Centre.

Alembic Pharma: Gets USFDA Final Approval for Venetoclax Tablets.

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