Delhi vs Services Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Match

Delhi will take on Services in their fourth match of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Elite season, with both teams looking to improve their position in Elite Group C.

The four-day match is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 2, at the Airforce Complex Ground in Palam, New Delhi.

Delhi Vs Services: Date And Time

The Delhi Vs Services Ranji Trophy match will begin at 9:30 a.m. IST on Monday, November 2. The match is scheduled to run until Thursday, November 5.

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Railways Vs Mumbai: Venue

The match will be played at Airforce Complex Ground, Palam, New Delhi.

Delhi vs Services: Group C Standings

Delhi and Services are placed in the lower half of the Elite Group C table, heading into the fourth round. Delhi have two points from three matches, while Services have one point.

Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Points Delhi 3 0 1 2 2 Services 3 0 2 1 1

Delhi vs Services: Recent Form

Delhi's last three matches have ended in a draw, a draw and a defeat. They drew against Gujarat and Jharkhand after losing to Bengal in their opening fixture. In their most recent match, Delhi posted 515/5 declared against Jharkhand, but rain interruptions meant the game ended in a draw.

Services, meanwhile, have drawn their latest match against Odisha after losing to Bengal and Maharashtra in their first two outings. Against Odisha, Services were 40 without loss in their second innings when the match ended in a draw.

How To Watch Railways Vs Mumbai Live Telecast?

Selected Ranji Trophy matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel channel in India.

How To Watch Railways Vs Mumbai Live Streaming?

The Delhi vs Services Ranji Trophy match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Delhi vs Services: Squads

Delhi: Ayush Badoni (c), Yash Dhull (vc), Anuj Rawat (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja, Dev Lakra, Hritik Shokeen, Divij Mehra, Money Grewal, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi, Dhruv Kaushik, Sumit Mathur.

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Services: Devender Lohchab, Nakul Sharma, Amit Pachhara, Ravi Chauhan, Nitin Tanwar, Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat, Arjun Sharma, Rahul Singh, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Jayant Goyat, Pulkit Narang, Pal Raj Bahadur.

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