Shah Rukh Khan Drops Special Birthday Gift For Fans: 'Tu Mil Jaaye' Song From 'King' Is Out As Actor Turns 61

Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans on his 61st birthday with the release of the first song from his upcoming film King.

Titled Tu Mil Jaaye, the track was released at midnight on November 2 and features Shah Rukh alongside Deepika Padukone. The song gives a glimpse of the romance, action and drama that the film has in store for audiences.

Sharing the song on X, Shah Rukh posted a poetic message about love and battles. He wrote, “Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai... Of Love and other Battles....”. He also announced the song's release with the hashtag #LoveLikeAKing.

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What Does ‘Tu Mil Jaaye' Show?

The song gives a glimpse of Shah Rukh's character, showing both his romantic and fierce sides. At the beginning, he says, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur mera nishana meri mehbooba hai.” (I am not a murderer, I am a lover, and my target is my beloved).

Towards the end, the tone shifts as he delivers another powerful dialogue: “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai. Ab duniya mujhe jalaaye bina maanegi nahi.” (This time, my heart is on fire. Now the world will not agree without burning me). Along with the action scenes, these dialogues highlight the two sides of his character.

Poster And Title Reveal

Shah Rukh had earlier shared a new King poster of the film on October 27, featuring him with a rose between his lips.

The makers first announced the film's title on November 2, 2025, on Shah Rukh's 60th birthday. The announcement video featured the actor saying, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING.”

Mannat And Sea Link Light Up For Birthday

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's birthday celebrations were also seen across Mumbai. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with the actor's pictures and birthday wishes.

Sharing a picture, he wrote, “Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa. Thank you for the KING-sized love always.... had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo ha ha..”

While his residence, Mannat, was decorated for the occasion. A large screen displaying the King poster outside his home had also raised expectations of a special announcement.

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About Tu Mil Jaaye

‘Tu Mil Jaaye' song marks another on-screen reunion for Shah Rukh and Deepika. The actors first worked together in Om Shanti Om in 2007, which also marked Deepika's Bollywood debut. They later appeared in films such as Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan.

The song brings together Indian and international musical talent. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has also joined the track with an English rap section. The lyrics have been written by Kumaar, while Piyush-Shazia have handled the choreography.

About The Film

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King reunites the filmmaker with Shah Rukh after Pathaan (2023). Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

The film will also mark Suhana Khan's theatrical debut, as she shares the screen with her father. King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday season.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Lands Staggering Overseas Deal in Landmark Distribution Deal

Watch The Music Video Below:

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