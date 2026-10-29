Shah Rukh Khan To Miss 61st Birthday Meet-And-Greet With Fans In Mumbai, Deets Inside

The undisputed king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is going to turn 61 on November 2. This day is nothing short of a festival for his fans, who eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of the superstar outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, or meet him at a special gathering.

But celebrations may be different this year. The actor is expected to miss his customary birthday interaction with fans as he will be shooting back-to-back songs for his upcoming venture King.

According to NDTV sources, the annual meet-and-greet with fans will not take place in Mumbai this year. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be in London for a song shoot for his upcoming film, King.

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The development comes after reports that the actor was shooting a song with Deepika Padukone in Mumbai. He is now expected to travel to London for another dance number as work on the film's soundtrack continues.

While fans may be disappointed about missing their annual opportunity to meet the superstar on his birthday, there could still be a chance to see him before the year ends. Sources suggest Shah Rukh Khan will likely organise a fan meet-and-greet before King's theatrical release on December 24. The anticipated gathering could bring fans together to celebrate the actor and his upcoming film.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Has Not Been Meeting Fans Outside Mannat On His Birthday

For the past two years, Shah Rukh Khan has not made his customary appearance outside Mannat on his birthday. Instead, the actor has hosted special gatherings for his fans at Mumbai's Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir.

These events have attracted large crowds, with fans queuing outside the venue after securing passes for an opportunity to meet their favourite star. The private gatherings allow attendees to spend time with Shah Rukh Khan, ask him questions and listen to him speak. However, the media are not permitted inside these events.

The actor is also currently not residing at Mannat as renovation work is underway at the property. He has temporarily moved out of his iconic Mumbai residence while the work continues.

This year, however, his shooting commitments are expected to take him out of Mumbai altogether, making his customary birthday interaction with fans unlikely.

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All About Shah Rukh Khan's King

Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, King is expected to be an action thriller that stars Shah Rukh Khan as a seasoned assassin, navigating the dangerous underworld. The film, set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld, also features his daughter, Suhana Khan. She will play SRK's trainee in the film.

While details about the plot are kept under wraps, the film also brings together an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor.

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to hit theatres on Dec. 24.

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