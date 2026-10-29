Ranbir Reunites With Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Co-Star Poorna Jagannathan At Ramayana's LA Premiere

The upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is just a few days away from its grand theatrical release. Ahead of its release window on November 5 in India, the makers hosted a special 3D screening in Los Angeles on October 27.

Held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the special screening was attended by the film's cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. Several Hollywood celebrities and social media influencers were also present at the event.

Poorna Jagannathan Shares Picture With Ranbir Kapoor

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Ranbir Kapoor reunited with his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Poorna Jagannathan at the Los Angeles premiere. The actress, who played Riana Sarai in the 2013 romantic drama, took to Instagram to share a picture with Ranbir. The snapshot offered fans a glimpse of the two actors reuniting backstage, more than 13 years after the release of their romantic drama.

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The picture caught the attention of fans, who were delighted to see the co-stars together again. Adding a nostalgic touch to the post, Poorna also used the popular song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ilahi, sung by Mohit Chauhan.

Who Else Was at Ramayana's Los Angeles Screening?

Besides the film's cast and crew, several Hollywood personalities attended the screening of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in Los Angeles. Among those present were Jada Pinkett Smith, actor Korbin Miles of Lethal Weapon fame, Karen Fukuhara, known for playing Kimiko Miyashiro aka The Female in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, Benji Kelly and Gisella Marengo.

Jonathan Scott, the real estate expert and co-host of HGTV's home renovation series Property Brothers, also marked his presence at the global event.

All About Ramayana

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will take on the role of Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first instalment of the film is slated for a theatrical release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres in 2027.

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