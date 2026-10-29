A 90% Wealth Wipeout, Then A Rs 4,000-Crore Film: Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra's Comeback

Producer Namit Malhotra recently hosted a special presentation of Ramayana at the Academy Theater in Los Angeles. During the event, he reflected on his journey and described the occasion as his personal Oscar moment.

“I wanted to host this evening at the Academy Theater because this is my Oscar moment”, he said, addressing the audience.

Namit also reflected on the 2008 financial crisis and spoke about the challenges he faced while rebuilding his career.

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Namit Malhotra Lost 90% Of His Wealth In 2008

Namit moved to US in 2007 with the aim of building a company that could connect Indian filmmakers with talent from the West. However, the global financial crisis in 2008 caused a major setback.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, Namit's family wealth is estimated at Rs 16,000 crore.

Speaking about his experience, 50-year-old Namit said, “An immigrant, who lost 90% of his wealth with the fun times in 2008, as I am sure some of you may remember, to bounce back today and being able to bring the biggest independent production in the world… I can't even tell you what it feels like to stand here today and say this.”

Despite the setback, he continued working towards his goal of building a global filmmaking company that could bring Indian and Western talent together.

From A Mumbai Garage To Hollywood

Namit began his career at the age of 19 with a small video-editing and computer-graphics business in a Mumbai garage. He started with an Apple computer and recruited three of his former teachers, who were around 21 years old, into the business.

“This is what dreams are made of and what better place to share this moment than the city of dreams — Los Angeles.”

In 1997, he merged the venture with his father's equipment-rental company to establish Prime Focus Limited. He later moved to Los Angeles in 2007 to expand the business internationally.

A major development came in 2014, when Prime Focus merged with London-based visual-effects studio Double Negative. The company was later renamed DNEG.

Namit spoke about DNEG's achievements, saying that the company and its team had won eight Academy Awards, including seven for visual effects over 11 years. DNEG has worked with well-known filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve.

Namit thanked his parents, Nita and Naresh Malhotra, and his wife for supporting him throughout his journey. He also credited his filmmaker father for encouraging him to enter film production.

“I got into post-production and visual effects to get to make movies at some point, and that is what I am doing today,” Namit said.

Today, he is leading one of India's most ambitious film projects, with Ramayana reportedly being made on a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

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All About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Yash, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic.

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in lead roles, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, in multiple languages. The project marks a major step in Namit's journey from a small business in Mumbai to producing a large-scale Indian epic for audiences around the world.

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