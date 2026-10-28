'Ramayana' Makes Global Debut At LA's Academy Museum Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend premiered in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026, taking the Indian epic to a global stage ahead of its November 5 theatrical release.

The invite-only 3D screening was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a venue with 945 seats. Hollywood stars, filmmakers, international media and film industry representatives were expected at the event.

The red carpet also had a festive Indian touch, with guests asked to wear traditional attire in the lead-up to Diwali.

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Namit Malhotra On Ramayana's Global Reach

Producer Namit Malhotra described the event as an important moment for Indian cinema. Speaking to PTI, Malhotra said the premiere was aimed at introducing the film to Western audiences, rather than only Indian viewers living in the US.

"You have a mainstream Western audience that's coming in to see it. It's not like we've come to America to show the film to Indian people because we would rather do that in India," he said.

Malhotra also spoke about the Ramayana hoardings across Los Angeles, calling the film's visibility in the US an important step for Indian cinema. He said the event was meant to build interest in the film and give it greater recognition internationally.

The two-part saga reportedly has a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Cast And Story Of Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend brings the ancient epic to the big screen. The story follows Rama's exile, Ravana's abduction of Sita and the battle between good and evil.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, Yash portrays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey appears as Lakshman.

The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

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Team Behind Ramayana

The project is backed by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. DNEG, an eight-time Academy Award winner for visual effects, is also responsible for the film's VFX.

Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman have collaborated for the first time on the film's music.

Release Date And Distribution

The first part of Ramayana will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. IMAX screenings are also planned.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027, although reports suggest its release could be delayed until 2028.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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