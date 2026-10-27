Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Sees Strong Demand Before Release

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is generating strong interest ahead of its theatrical release, with advance bookings picking up across several parts of the country. The film has recorded a strong response in India ahead of its opening day.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. According to TrackTollywood, the film has earned Rs 12.76 crore from India advance bookings so far, with 2,37,576 tickets sold across 6,021 shows at 1,006 theatres in 192 cities so far. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 17.7%, along with 14 houseful and 472 fast-filling shows.

Language-Format-Wise Advance Booking

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Based on TrackTollywood data, Hindi continues to account for the biggest share of Ramayana: Part 1's advance bookings, with Rs 10.85 crore collected so far. Kannada follows with Rs 1.35 crore, while Telugu has registered Rs 53.98 lakh. Tamil has recorded Rs 1.43 lakh in advance bookings.

Among formats, 3D has emerged as the top contributor with Rs 7.57 crore. IMAX 3D has collected Rs 2.95 crore, followed by 2D at Rs 1.05 crore. 4DX 3D has registered Rs 57.31 lakh, while DOLBY CINEMA 2D has earned Rs 14 lakh. DOLBY CINEMA 3D stands at Rs 12.49 lakh, followed by 3D SCREEN X at Rs 10.45 lakh.

EPIQ 3D has recorded Rs 8.32 lakh, while ICE 3D stands at Rs 7.07 lakh. HDR by Barco has collected Rs 5.85 lakh, whereas 4DX has registered Rs 2.48 lakh.

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State-Wise Advance Booking

Maharashtra is leading the state-wise advance booking chart with Rs 2.67 crore. Karnataka follows closely with Rs 2.19 crore, while Delhi has contributed Rs 1.28 crore. Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 1.04 crore, followed by Telangana at Rs 83.47 lakh.

Gujarat has registered Rs 66.59 lakh, while West Bengal stands at Rs 60.63 lakh. Rajasthan has collected Rs 49.26 lakh, followed by Haryana with Rs 44.11 lakh and Odisha with Rs 40.23 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh has contributed Rs 29.16 lakh, while Kerala has recorded Rs 27.26 lakh. Punjab stands at Rs 25.34 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 24.62 lakh.

Bihar has registered Rs 20.70 lakh, while Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have collected Rs 17.81 lakh and Rs 17.50 lakh, respectively. Andhra Pradesh stands at Rs 14.83 lakh, followed by Assam with Rs 10.03 lakh and Uttarakhand at Rs 9.05 lakh, the report stated.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film based on the ancient Indian epic. The first part follows Rama's exile from Ayodhya and his journey after Sita is kidnapped.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Namit Malhotra is producing the film, while DNEG is handling the visual effects. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Ramayana: Part One will release internationally on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including premium formats such as IMAX.

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