Sai Pallavi To Play A Police Officer In Dhanush And Mammootty’s Om

Actor Sai Pallavi will portray IPS officer Nithya Reddy, an accomplished officer who joins the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an operation, in Dhanush and Mammootty's upcoming action entertainer OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood. On Monday, the makers introduced her character, Nithya Reddy, through a first-look video.
The clip gives a glimpse of Nithya's work as she investigates a red sandalwood smuggling case. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, Sai's character has a personal connection to the forests she is tasked with protecting. Her father, who served as an Indian Forest Service officer, lost his life while protecting them.
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The makers describe Nithya as someone who brings together “honesty, intelligence and experience in young blood”. She is also the person leading Operation OM, which appears to be central to the film's story.
Director Rajkumar Periasamy, while sharing the link to the video introducing Sai Pallavi's character on X, wrote, “HER! The PERFORMER @Sai_Pallavi92, You will never cease to amaze! Here's #SaiPallavi as #NithyaReddy, IPS, Naidupeta Ammayi frOM #OM.”
HER! The PERFORMER @Sai_Pallavi92, You will never cease to amaze! Here's #SaiPallavi as #NithyaReddy, IPS, Naidupeta Ammayi frOM #OM Tamil: https://t.co/pFdjjlniTY Telugu: https://t.co/RpytZf9tHI Hindi: https://t.co/511CAUHslV A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical ???? #OM #OMChapter1 #UDHIRAMTHEBLOODWOOD @dhanushkraja @mammukka #NaseeruddinShah @sreeleela14 #Indrans @RTakeStudios @wunderbarfilms @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishurams @Ezhil_DOP @kalaivananoffl @iamSandy_Off @kavya_sriram @kabilanchelliah @rajeevan69 @JamRokr @kuchirayar73 @WarnerMusicIN @divomusicindia @ManojMaddyMM @RIAZtheboss @parasriazahmed1 @teamaimpr— Rajkumar Periasamy (@Rajkumar_KP) October 26, 2026
Responding to this post, Sai Pallavi expressed her gratitude to the director and said she sees a part of herself in Nithya Reddy.
“Dear @Rajkumar_KP sir, thank you so much for choosing me again and this time to play Nithya Reddy! I see my alter ego in her,” she wrote.
Dear @Rajkumar_KP sir, Thank you so much for choosing me again and this time play to play Nithya Reddy! I see my alter ego in her????????— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) October 26, 2026
What We Know About OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood
Made under the direction of Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Mammootty will play a character named Karthikeyan.
The film was initially slated to arrive on October 16, a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. Dhanush, however, postponed the release, explaining that the decision was linked to the release of Rajinikanth's film and his respect for the superstar.
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The film is now scheduled to be released in theatres on November 20, 2026.
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