Noah Wyle Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2026: 'I Thought That Sounded Like A Prank'

Noah Wyle has reached a new milestone in his long-running career, with the actor receiving one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about titles.

Noah Wyle Named People's Sexiest Man Alive

The Pitt star has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2026, marking the first time he has received the title. "I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me," Wyle told People.

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His wife Sara Wyle, 46, helped him accept the recognition. According to People, she believed his qualities as a person, father and husband made him deserving of the honour. Wyle also joked that Sara was pleased because the title reflected well on her taste.

Wyle and Sara share 11-year-old daughter Frances, while he also has Owen, 24, and Auden, 21. At the People shoot in Malibu in August, Sara arrived with Frances and their chocolate Labrador, Lily. Wyle showed his domestic skills by making Frances' favourite eggs, cleaning the kitchen and folding laundry.

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Noah Wyle On His Children's Reaction

Wyle revealed that his son Owen had a practical reaction to the news, joking that the title could make his life more difficult while also attracting haters. His older daughter Auden, meanwhile, was surprised and, according to Wyle, would likely tease him about the honour for years.

Asked whether the recognition would change his life, Wyle jokingly said he hoped it would be “wine and roses, milk and honey” from then on. He then admitted that he expected plenty of ribbing from his friends and family.

Who Is Noah Wyle?

Noah Wyle is a 55-year-old American actor whose career spans television, film and theatre. He has earned major recognition for his performances in medical dramas and has become one of the familiar faces of the genre. His recent success with The Pitt has further strengthened his position in the spotlight.

Noah Wyle's ER And The Pitt Journey

Wyle first became widely known as Dr John Carter on ER, joining the medical drama in 1994. He later appeared on the magazine's “Sexy Men of ER” cover alongside George Clooney, Eriq La Salle and Anthony Edwards. Clooney went on to win the Sexiest Man Alive title twice.

Years after ER ended in 2009, Wyle returned to the medical-drama world with The Pitt, playing Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. His performance earned him a Golden Globe in 2026, and consecutive Emmy wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2025 and 2026. Season 3 of The Pitt is scheduled to premiere in January 2027.

Noah Wyle Succeeds Jonathan Bailey

Wyle follows Jonathan Bailey, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2025 and became the first openly gay man to receive the title. The honour, launched by People in 1985 with Mel Gibson as its first winner, is now in its 41st year.

Past recipients include Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba.

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