418 Box Office Collection Day 4: Telugu Horror Thriller Sees Sharp Drop

418 witnessed a drop in its box office earnings on Day 4, with the Telugu horror thriller continuing its theatrical run amid the mystery surrounding its haunting.

Box Office Collection Day 4

According to TrackTollywood, 418 collected Rs 1.22 crore on Day 4, recording a 52.7% drop from the previous day's Rs 2.59 crore. The film registered 14.4% occupancy across 1,950 shows in 372 cities, with 74,698 tickets sold. Its total gross collection after four days stands at Rs 9.52 crore. It registered 84 fast-filling shows and 16 houseful shows.

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Telugu led the language-wise performance with Rs 84.85 lakh, with 15.3% occupancy. Kannada contributed Rs 20.84 lakh with 31.5% occupancy. Hindi recorded Rs 8.81 lakh, while Tamil collected Rs 7.96 lakh. The 2D format collected Rs 1.22 crore, while 4DX recorded Rs 90,841.

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State-Wise Collection

Karnataka led the state-wise collections with Rs 37.09 lakh, followed by Telangana with Rs 35.56 lakh and Andhra Pradesh with Rs 32.07 lakh. Tamil Nadu collected Rs 8.26 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh recorded Rs 2.45 lakh. Maharashtra contributed Rs 1.15 lakh, followed by Haryana at Rs 66,385 and Gujarat at Rs 64,313.

Uttarakhand and Odisha recorded Rs 55,710 and Rs 55,319, respectively. Punjab collected Rs 37,095, while Delhi contributed Rs 30,420. Chhattisgarh recorded Rs 30,280 and Assam Rs 29,030. West Bengal collected Rs 25,340, followed by Jammu and Kashmir at Rs 22,991, Madhya Pradesh at Rs 19,776, Bihar at Rs 19,040 and Himachal Pradesh at Rs 16,500.

Day-Wise Collection

418 began its box office run with a premiere collection of Rs 66.70 lakh. On Day 1, the film collected Rs 2.28 crore, followed by Rs 2.75 crore on Day 2. Day 3 saw earnings of Rs 2.59 crore, while the film collected Rs 1.22 crore on Day 4.

All About The Movie

418 is a Telugu psychological-supernatural horror thriller set in a medical college hostel in coastal Karnataka, which was once a mental asylum. Room No. 418 has been sealed for 15 years and is believed to be haunted. When it is opened, strange events begin to unfold.

The story follows medical student Vivek Shankar, who moves into Room 417 and starts experiencing unusual incidents. While investigating, he discovers the ghost of Devika, a Yakshagana artist whose tragic past is linked to the haunting.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 28 minutes and stars Ramesh Indira, Chaithra J. Achar, Preethi Pagadala, Rekha Nirosha, Shree Vaishnav, Vani Shalini and Hanumanth Reddy. Kirtan Nadagouda has directed and written the film, with Dinesh Divakaran handling cinematography.

Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni have produced the film under Mythri Movie Makers, while Prashanth Neel has presented it. 418 was released on October 23, 2026.

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