Tata Capital Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 51% To Rs 1,660 Crore; Total Income Up 20%

Tata Capital Ltd's net profit for the second financial year, saw a 51% rise, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The company's bottomline was at Rs 1,660 crore, from the previous year's Rs 1,097 crore.

The finanical services company saw a 20.7% rise in its total income to Rs 9,356 crore, compared to the preceding finacial year's Rs 7,749 crore.

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Tata Capital Q2 Results Highlights (YoY)

Profit Up 51.3% At Rs 1,660 crore Vs Rs 1,097 crore

Total Income Up 20.7% At Rs 9,356 crore

Total Income At Rs 9,356 crore Vs Rs 7,749 crore

Tata Capital Share Price Movement

Share price of Tata Capital Ltd. saw a 0.30% uptick to settle at Rs 300.45, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.02% downturn in the NSE Nifty 50.

As of 27 October 2026, Tata Capital Ltd share price is Rs 300.45. The stock opened at Rs 299.55, compared to its previous close of Rs 299.55. During today's trading session, Tata Capital Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 298.35 to Rs 303.35.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 296.00 and a high of Rs 390.20. On the performance front, Tata Capital Ltd share price is down 8.65% on a year-on-year basis.

JP Morgan Rating

JP Morgan had maintained an "overweight" rating on the stock in September, citing its net interest margin (NIM) growth. The brokerage had set Rs 395 as the price target for the counter, implying an upside of 12.54% from the current market price of Rs 351.95. It noted that NIM remained a key driver of Return on Assets (RoA) ramp-up, with management aiming for margin expansion in the second half of fiscal 2027.

"Asset quality and early delinquency trends remain benign, though monitoring certain segments in SME closely, which are more exposed to macro and crude prices," the company said.

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Growth guidance for the Tata company remains intact, with an estimate of 23-25% and the company aiming to deliver at the upper end, supported by retail/SME/corporate demand and diversification levers.

The impact of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) rate revisions has been nuanced, according to the brokerage, as TCAP saw limited pass-through benefits, primarily in short-duration (30-60 day) money, with three-year funding costs continuing to rise.

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