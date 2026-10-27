Delhi’s Draft IT Policy Targets 200 GCCs, Tech Districts, 100% Online Government Services

The Delhi government plans to set up more than 200 Global Capability Centres, train up to six lakh young people in digital skills and put all notified government services online.

These targets are part of a draft IT policy for 2026-2031, prepared by the IT Department of the Union Territory government, officials said on Tuesday. The policy will come into force once the necessary approvals are in place. It aims to make the capital a major hub for IT investment, startups and emerging technologies.

Incentives For Tech Companies

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To attract investment, the draft offers a 10% rebate on electricity tariffs for eligible IT and IT-enabled services companies and GCCs. Companies can also get internet expenses reimbursed, up to Rs 5 lakh a year for three years.

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GCCs that create more than 500 jobs would get Rs 25,000 per employee every year for three years. The draft also proposes Rs 5,000 a month for each eligible woman, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe employee and person with disability, for five years. Support for training costs, AI computing credits and cybersecurity certifications is also proposed.

Single Window, Funds And Tech Districts

A single-window system is proposed, with standard approvals to be processed within 30 days. A GCC Facilitation Cell would be the one point of contact for companies setting up in Delhi.

The draft proposes four funds, subject to budget allocation and Finance Department concurrence. Three would get Rs 5 crore a year each, for GCC facilitation, emerging technology and skills development. GovTech innovation would get Rs 10 crore a year.

Two Innovation and Technology Districts are planned, with South Delhi, Dwarka and East Delhi named as priority areas. They would offer office space, labs and co-working facilities to tech firms and start-ups. The aim is to build at least one within the five-year policy period.

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Skills And Digital Governance

By 2031, the policy aims to train five to six lakh young people in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics. It also wants women to make up 40% of the tech workforce.

All notified government services would move to a single portal called myDelhi, and every department would adopt e-office and digital workflows. The draft says this would cut paperwork and physical visits. It also aims to link digital systems across departments, using AI and data analytics to make public services faster and better targeted.

A Delhi State Data Centre is proposed to be operational by 2027, along with a cybersecurity monitoring centre that works round the clock. AI and predictive analytics would be used for traffic management, pollution monitoring, public health forecasting and fraud detection.

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(With PTI inptus)

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