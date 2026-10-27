Gravita India Q2 Results: Revenue Jumps 37%, Rs 7.7 Interim Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Gravita India announced July to September quarter results on Tuesday, October 27. The company's net profit rose 6.3% to Rs 102 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal from Rs 96 crore of the corresponding period last year.

Revenue jumped 37.8% to Rs 1,427 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 1,036 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda advanced 31.3% to Rs 134 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 102 crore in Q2FY26.

Along with quarterly results, Gravita India declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.7 per share. The Board has fixed Tuesday, November 3, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout. The payment of interim dividend shall be done by November 25, 2026, Gravita India said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Gravita India (Q2 FY27, YoY)

Net profit up 6.3% to Rs 102 crore from Rs 96 crore.

Revenue up 37.8% to Rs 1,427 crore from Rs 1,036 crore.

EBITDA up 31.3% to Rs 134 crore from Rs 102 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.4% versus 9.9% YoY.

To pay interim dividend of Rs 7.7 per share.

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.