Indus Towers Q2 Results: Profit Falls 3% As Margins Contract

Indus Towers Ltd. reported a 2.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of fiscal 2027, even as revenue increased 4%. Operating earnings remained largely flat, while the Ebitda margin contracted compared with the year-ago period.

The telecom infrastructure company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,793 crore in the second quarter, down from Rs 1,839 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its results. Revenue rose 4% year-on-year to Rs 8,516 crore from Rs 8,188 crore. Indus Towers reported Ebitda of Rs 4,633 crore for the quarter, up 0.5% from Rs 4,612 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the Ebitda margin declined to 54.4% from 56.3% a year earlier, a contraction of 190 basis points. The margin decline, alongside nearly flat Ebitda growth, weighed on the company's overall profitability despite higher revenue.

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Indus Towers continued to expand its telecom infrastructure during the quarter, supported by demand for network capacity. As of September 30, 2026, the company owned and operated 270,480 macro towers across 22 telecom circles in India, with 440,153 macro co-locations.

Net macro co-locations increased by 7,903 during the quarter, while 472 exits were recorded. The company's average sharing factor stood at 1.62 per tower for the September quarter.

Lean co-locations increased by 13 during the quarter, taking the total to 14,037 as of September 30, 2026.

India's expanding 5G network provides a broader demand backdrop for telecom tower operators. According to the data cited by the company, the total number of installed 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs) in the country stood at 593,244 at the end of the quarter.

The latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report cited by Indus Towers showed that India's 5G subscriber base reached 463.1 million at the end of June 2026, an increase of 36.4 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The growth in 5G adoption is increasing the need for telecom operators to expand and upgrade network capacity. For tower companies, additional network deployments can translate into more co-locations and higher utilisation of existing infrastructure.

Indus Towers Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Shares of Indus Towers closed as much as 0.95% lower during the day at Rs 385.30 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have risen 0.76% in one week and 2.84% in one month. The shares are down 11.59% year-to-date but up 3.77% in one year.

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