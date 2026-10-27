Karnataka's Final Voter List Falls To 4.55 Crore After SIR

Karnataka's final electoral roll has nearly 1 crore fewer voters following the special intensive revision, bringing the total electorate down from 5.54 crore to 4.55 crore. The final list was published on October 27, 2026, according to the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

The final electoral roll contains 4,55,00,011 voters, compared with 5,54,32,314 electors before the exercise, representing a net decline of 99,32,303 voters, or approximately 17.9%.

The aim of the revised voter list is to update electoral records by identifying deceased voters, duplicate entries, and individuals who had shifted residence or could not be traced at their registered addresses. The revision covered all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, as per the Indian Express.

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The draft electoral roll, published on August 24, contained approximately 4.46 crore voters after more than 1.07 crore names were removed during the initial verification process.

After the claims and objections process, around 8.64 lakh voters were added to the final roll. Applications for inclusion or re-enrolment, including those submitted through Form 6, contributed to the increase from the draft-stage figures.

Female Voters Outnumber Male Electors

The final electoral roll comprises 2,25,40,493 male voters, 2,29,12,355 female voters and 2,841 third-gender electors. Women therefore outnumber men in the revised list, NDTV reported.

The roll also includes more than 6.83 lakh voters in the 18–19 age group, highlighting the participation of young and first-time electors in the state's electoral population.

Why Were Voters Removed?

The deletions primarily involved people who had permanently shifted residence, could not be traced during verification, had died or appeared as duplicate entries. The revision was intended to improve the accuracy of electoral records.

However, the decline of nearly 1 crore voters does not mean that all those removed were individually declared ineligible. The figures reflect multiple categories of changes identified during the verification exercise.

Voters Advised to Check Final Electoral Roll

Residents can verify their names on the final electoral roll through the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, or the Election Commission of India's voter services portal. Those whose names are missing should check the prescribed procedure for seeking inclusion.

The publication of the final roll concludes this stage of the revision process, while ensuring that eligible voters can verify their registration remains essential to electoral participation.

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