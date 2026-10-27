Allied Blenders Q2 Results: Profit Rises 11%; Margin Contracts Slightly

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd reported an 11.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 71.5 crore for Q2 FY27, supported by higher revenue and operating earnings.

The spirits maker also strengthened its premiumisation strategy as its new malt distillery in Telangana commenced commercial operations earlier this month. Revenue stood at Rs 1,147.9 crore, while the Ebitda increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 139.2 crore from Rs 125.4 crore.

However, the EBITDA margin contracted to 12.1% from 12.7% in the year-ago quarter, indicating some pressure on operating profitability despite growth in earnings.

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The company's net profit rose from Rs 64.3 crore in Q2 FY26 to Rs 71.5 crore in the September quarter, according to the financial figures provided.

Allied Blenders Begins Operations At Telangana Malt Distillery

On October 22, 2026, Allied Blenders announced the commencement of commercial operations at its greenfield malt distillery in Rangapur, Telangana. The facility has an approved manufacturing capacity of approximately 4.4 million bulk litres per annum.

The investment marks a step towards greater backward integration, allowing the company to manufacture malt spirit in-house rather than depend entirely on external supplies. This could improve control over input quality, supply continuity and production costs as the business expands.and excerpts

The facility will also support product development and maturation. Allied Blenders plans to lay down malt spirit for its own Indian single malt whisky in the coming years, strengthening its Prestige & Above portfolio.

Managing Director Amar Sinha said bringing critical production inputs in-house would help improve operating margins, reduce exposure to market fluctuations and create a foundation for developing new spirits.

Rangapur already houses grain distillation, PET bottle production and bottling operations. The addition of malt distillation further integrates the company's manufacturing operations at the site.

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Allied Blenders Share Price Today

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers ended Tuesday, October 27, at Rs 692, up 3.12%, or Rs 20.95, from the previous close of Rs 671.05, according to the market data.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 697.95 and a low of Rs 673.60. Its market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 19,360 crore.

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