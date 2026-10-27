SAIL Q2 Results: Profit Up 6%, Revenue Rises 22%

Steel Authority Of India Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, was up 6.4% to Rs 1,750 crore, as per an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The firm saw a bottomline of Rs 1,644 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company's revenue saw a 22% sequential uptick to Rs 31,997 crore, compared to Rs 26,246 crore. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 1.5% to Rs 4,215 crore from Rs 4,153 crore in the previous quarter. The Ebitda margin contracted to 13.2% from 15.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

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SAIL Q2 (Cons,QoQ)

Net Profit up 6.4% at Rs 1,750 crore vs Rs 1,644 crore

Revenue up 21.9% at Rs 31,997 crore vs Rs 26,246 crore

Ebitda up 1.5% at Rs 4,215 crore vs Rs 4,153 crore

Ebitda Margin at 13.2% vs 15.8%

The company had recently purchased one tonne of Mongolian coking coal and brought it to India for testing by flight in September. This was a notable step when it came to Indian policymakers exploring routes to tap the country's vast reserves of coal, copper and other minerals.

SAIL Share Price Movement

Shares of Steel Authority Of India Ltd. saw a 0.82% uptick to settle at Rs 171.20, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.02% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

Steel Authority Of India Ltd. share price is Rs 171.20. The stock opened at Rs 169.10, compared to its previous close of Rs 169.80. During today's trading session, Steel Authority Of India Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 167.01 to Rs 173.95.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 124.00 and a high of Rs 209.70. On the performance front, Steel Authority Of India Ltd. share price is up 31.79% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Steel Authority Of India Ltd. is Rs 55,947.97 crore, with a P/E ratio of 26.39.

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