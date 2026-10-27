Women's Premier League 2027 Auction: Date, Time, Players List, Teams, Live Streaming And More

Kochi is set to host the Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction for the first time on Wednesday, October 28, as the five franchises look to complete their squads ahead of the 2027 season.

The mini-auction will take place at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for 27 available slots across the five teams ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament, which will run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers.

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The overseas contingent features 27 players, of whom 14 are capped and 13 uncapped. The list also includes six players from Associate nations.

Unlike a mega-auction, the mini-auction will give franchises an opportunity to address specific gaps in their squads after finalising their retentions.

WPL 2027 Auction: Teams, Remaining Purse And Slots

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the auction as defending champions, with all five franchises having retained their core groups of players. The teams have a combined remaining purse of ₹8.15 crore, with UP Warriorz holding the largest budget.

The purse and available slots following the retention process and subsequent trade are as follows:

Team Remaining Purse Slots Available UP Warriorz ₹3.75 crore 8 Gujarat Giants ₹1.25 crore 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹1.15 crore 5 Delhi Capitals ₹1.10 crore 5 Mumbai Indians ₹90 lakh 6

UP Warriorz have the most slots to fill and the largest purse, giving them greater flexibility to strengthen their squad. Gujarat Giants have the fewest vacancies, with three slots available, while RCB and Delhi Capitals have five each. Mumbai Indians have six slots to fill but the smallest remaining budget.

WPL 2027 Auction: Key Retained Players

The franchises have retained several established Indian and overseas players ahead of the auction.

UP Warriorz have kept captain Meg Lanning alongside Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Phoebe Litchfield. RCB's retained core includes captain Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh.

Mumbai Indians have retained Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, while Delhi Capitals will continue with Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Marizanne Kapp. Gujarat Giants have held on to Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine.

Several other players have been released and will be part of the auction pool, giving franchises a chance to strengthen their batting, bowling and all-round options.

WPL 2027 Auction: Rules And Squad Size

The retention deadline for the 2027 season was September 28. The five franchises retained a combined 63 players, including 23 overseas cricketers, before the auction.

Each team can have a maximum of 18 players, with a salary cap of ₹15 crore. There is no formal limit on the number of retentions, allowing teams to retain as much of their existing core as their budgets permit.

The remaining 27 slots comprise 20 positions for Indian players and seven for overseas players. With limited vacancies and budgets, franchises will need to balance their squad requirements against the players available in the auction pool.

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time And Venue

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala

Auction format: Mini-auction

Players shortlisted: 146

Available slots: 27

Tournament dates: January 14 to February 7, 2027

WPL 2027 Auction Live Telecast & Streaming: Where To Watch In India?

The WPL 2027 player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the proceedings live on the JioHotstar app and website.

A pre-show is expected to take place before the auction begins.

What To Expect From The WPL 2027 Auction

With the fifth edition of the league approaching, the auction will be the final major opportunity for teams to complete their squads. The tournament is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027, placing squad planning and preparation firmly on the franchises' agenda.

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UP Warriorz are likely to have the most room to manoeuvre, given their larger purse and eight available slots. The other franchises will need to make targeted additions while working within tighter budgets and fewer vacancies.

The focus will be on how teams use their remaining funds, whether bidding intensifies for sought-after overseas players, and which uncapped Indian cricketers earn contracts. Once the 27 slots are filled, the franchises will turn their attention to preparing for the new season.

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