Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Enter Elite T20 Century Club

Abhishek Sharma continued his sensational run in T20 cricket on Tuesday, overtaking former India captain Virat Kohli to become the Indian batter with the most centuries in the format.

The left-handed opener achieved the milestone with a blistering 113 off 38 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington.

Abhishek's knock featured nine fours and 11 sixes, coming at a strike rate of 297.37. He brought up his century in just 35 balls, dismantling the New Zealand bowling attack and helping India chase down a target of 199 in only 13.2 overs.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh's Special Message For Abhishek Sharma After 113-Run Blitz

With 11 T20 centuries, Abhishek has moved past Kohli, who has 10 hundreds. Only West Indies great Chris Gayle, with 22 centuries, and Pakistan's Babar Azam, with 13, have scored more hundreds in men's T20 cricket.

Abhishek Sharma's T20I Century Record

The 26-year-old now has four T20I centuries, placing him joint second on the list of batters with the most hundreds in the format. He shares the tally with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and England's Phil Salt, while Australia's Glenn Maxwell leads with five centuries.

Across 70 T20Is and 69 innings, Abhishek has scored 2,240 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 196.83. His tally includes four centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a highest score of 135.

Abhishek has also been prolific in 2026. In 37 T20Is this year, he has accumulated 1,125 runs at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 206.42, including two centuries and eight fifties. He needs 40 more runs to surpass Suryakumar's record for the most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year — 1,164 in 2022.

Abhishek Sharma's Six-Hitting Records

Abhishek's assault against New Zealand added to his growing list of six-hitting records. He has now hit 10 or more sixes in a T20 innings on seven occasions, with only Gayle having achieved the feat more often overall, with 18 such innings.

The Indian opener has also crossed the 150-six mark in T20Is, becoming only the third Indian to do so. He currently has 158 sixes, behind Suryakumar (179) and Rohit (205).

India Beat New Zealand By Six Wickets

New Zealand posted 198/3 after being asked to bat first. Daryl Mitchell top-scored with an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls, while Finn Allen made 40 off 25. Bevon Jacobs remained unbeaten on 39 off 23 deliveries. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a wicket each for India.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma's 35-Ball Century: Check List Of Fastest T20I Hundreds

In reply, Abhishek and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave India a flying start, adding 133 runs in just 43 balls. Sooryavanshi smashed 45 off 19 deliveries, including four fours and four sixes, as the pair put New Zealand's bowlers under immense pressure.

Abhishek's dismissal for 113 did little to slow India's progress. India completed the chase in 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets with 40 balls to spare and taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.