Yuvraj Singh's Special Message For Abhishek Sharma After 113-Run Blitz

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a cheeky message for Abhishek Sharma after the left-handed batter smashed a sensational century against New Zealand in the third T20I, in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Yuvraj, who mentored Abhishek during the early stages of his career, took to X during the innings to tease the Indian opener for missing out on a half-century in just 12 balls.

He later congratulated Abhishek on his stunning 35-ball century and praised his match-winning performance.

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Yuvraj holds the record for the fastest half-century in men's T20Is between Full Member nations, having reached the milestone in just 12 balls against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

He famously hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during that innings.

Abhishek, meanwhile, brought up his half-century in 15 balls against New Zealand in Wellington. He had previously scored a 14-ball fifty against the same opposition during the T20 World Cup in Guwahati earlier in 2026.

The 26-year-old went on to smash 113 off just 38 deliveries, including 11 sixes and nine fours, completing his fourth T20I century in only 35 balls.

Yuvraj also praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his contribution to India's explosive start, while acknowledging Sanju Samson for giving up the opening spot for sooryanvanshi.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi added 133 runs in just 43 balls, taking apart New Zealand's bowling attack. Sooryavanshi scored a quickfire 45 off 19 deliveries, while Abhishek continued the assault to put India firmly in control of the chase.

The century took Abhishek's tally to 11 hundreds in men's T20 cricket, placing him behind Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13) on the all-time list.

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His four T20I centuries also put him among the batters with four hundreds in the format, alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt and Karanbir Singh. Glenn Maxwell leads the list with five.

India eventually chased down the target of 199 in just 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. The victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

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