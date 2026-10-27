Watch: Abhishek Sharma Lights Up Wellington With Blistering T20I Century

Abhishek Sharma delivered a batting masterclass in the third T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday, tearing into the hosts' bowling attack with a breathtaking century in Wellington.

The left-handed opener smashed 113 runs off just 38 deliveries, reaching his hundred in only 35 balls.

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