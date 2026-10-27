Watch: Abhishek Sharma Lights Up Wellington With Blistering T20I Century

Abhishek Sharma delivered a batting masterclass in the third T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday, tearing into the hosts' bowling attack with a breathtaking century in Wellington.
The left-handed opener smashed 113 runs off just 38 deliveries, reaching his hundred in only 35 balls.
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His explosive innings featured 11 sixes and nine fours as New Zealand's bowlers struggled to contain his aggressive strokeplay.
Abhishek got off to a flying start and showed little respect for the opposition attack, finding the boundary with remarkable ease. He brought up his half-century in just 15 balls before continuing his assault to register his fourth T20I century.
The 26-year-old also combined with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to put New Zealand under immediate pressure. The opening pair added 133 runs in just 43 balls, helping India score a record 118 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay.
Abhishek's knock eventually ended at 113 when Kyle Jamieson dismissed him, but the damage had already been done.
India chased down the target of 199 in just 13.2 overs, winning the match by six wickets and taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
The century further underlined Abhishek's reputation as one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket, with his fearless approach once again leaving the opposition bowlers searching for answers.
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