SBI Life Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 10% To Rs 549 Crore

SBI Life Insurance's net profit was up 10% for the second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27, to Rs 549 crore, compared to Rs 495 crore in the previous financial year, as per an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

The company's net premium income went up 8.2% to Rs 26,887 crore from the preceding fiscal's Rs 24,848 crore. The solvency ratio was 1.97 compared to 1.96 in the preceding quarter.

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SBI Life Insurance Q2 Results Highlights

Net Profit up 10.9% at Rs 549 crore vs Rs 495 crore YoY

Net Premium Income up 8.2% at Rs 26,877 crore vs Rs 24,848 crore YoY

Solvency Ratio at 1.97 vs 1.96 QoQ

JPMorgan outlined a clear pecking order among listed insurers in light of (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) 'IRDAI's reset of distribution economics and commission structures, placing SBI Life at the top of its preference list, followed by HDFC Life, Max Financial Services, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

According to JPMorgan, the steepest regulatory cuts are targeted at motor insurance, credit life, and retail health segments. The proposals compress bancassurance economics compared to traditional agency networks. With regulatory scrutiny tightening around corporate agents and bank-led distribution incentives, corporate distributors face sharper remuneration curbs, leaving traditional tied-agency channels relatively more resilient.

SBI Life Insurance Share Price Movement

SBI Life Insurance Ltd. saw a 0.65% downturn to settle at Rs 1,633, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.02% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

As of 27 Oct. 2026, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. share price is Rs 1,633.00. The stock opened at Rs 1,631.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,643.70. During today's trading session, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,615.00 to Rs 1,650.90.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,607.70 and a high of Rs 2,132.00. On the performance front, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. share price is down 14.19% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. is Rs 1.84 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 65.78.

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