Reliance Industries Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Reliance Industries has scheduled a board meeting for Friday, October 30, 2026, to consider and approve its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, according to its regulatory filing.

The board will also consider raising funds through the issuance of secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Reliance Industries Q2 Results 2026: Date And Time

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The board meeting is scheduled for October 30. However, the company has not specified the exact time for the announcement of its September-quarter results.

Investors will monitor the earnings release for insights into Reliance Industries' financial performance during the second quarter and first half of FY27.

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Reliance Industries Q2 Results: Dividend News

The company does not announced any proposed dividend or shareholder payout at the upcoming meeting. You have to await the company's official announcements for any further clarity on dividend-related developments.

Reliance Industries Q2 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Reliance Industries has stated that it will hold an analyst meeting after the board meeting to discuss its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Reliance Industries Q2 Results: NCD Fundraising Plan

Alongside the results review, the board will consider issuing redeemable NCDs through a private placement. The proposed issuance may be carried out in one or more tranches.

The filing does not disclose the proposed fundraising amount or other terms of the NCD issuance. The board's decision on October 30 will provide further clarity on the proposal.

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