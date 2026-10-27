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PG Electroplast Q2: Net Profit Jumps Multifold, EBITDA Nearly Doubles

PG Electroplast's Q2 revenue rose 42.5% year-on-year to Rs 933.88 crore, while EBITDA climbed 54.8% to Rs 69.14 crore. Net profit increased to Rs 13.67 crore from Rs 2.76 crore a year ago.

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PG Electroplast Q2: Net Profit Jumps Multifold, EBITDA Nearly Doubles
PG Electroplast reported a sharp rise in Q2 profit as revenue grew 42.5% year-on-year.
(Photo: PG Electroplast/X)

PG Electroplast Ltd. reported a sharp increase in profitability for the September quarter, with net profit rising nearly fivefold year-on-year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbing 54.8%, supported by strong revenue growth across its business segments.

The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and plastic moulding company reported net profit of Rs 13.67 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 2.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 42.5% year-on-year to Rs 933.88 crore. EBITDA rose to Rs 69.14 crore from Rs 44.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

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(This is a developing story)

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