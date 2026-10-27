L&T Q2 Print: Net Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates; Orderbook Jumps 28%

L&T announced July to September quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, October 27. The company's net profit rose 33% to Rs 5,202 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 3,926 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bottomline exceeded Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,342 crore.

The infra giant's revenue climbed 16% to Rs 78,750 crore for the quarter ended on September 30 from Rs 67,984 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda advanced 1% to Rs 6,845 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,806 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted 8.7% year-on-year from 10%.

During the quarter, L&T's order inflows rose 28% year-on-year to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

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L&T (Q2 FY27, YoY

Net profit up 33% to Rs 5,202 crore from Rs 3,926 crore.

Revenue up 16% to Rs 78,750 crore from Rs 67,984 crore.

EBITDA up 1% to Rs 6,845 crore from Rs 6,806 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.7% versus 10% YoY.

Q2 order inflows up 28% to Rs 1.47 lakh crore YoY.

Against estimates

Net profit at Rs 5,202 crore versus estimate of Rs 4,342 crore.

Revenue at Rs 78,750 crore versus estimate of Rs 73,303 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 6,845 crore versus estimate of Rs 6,999 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.7% versus estimate of 9.54%.

L&T Segment Performance (Q2 FY27, YoY)

Infrastructure & Utilities: Revenue up 6% to Rs 25,554 crore; EBIT up 1% to Rs 1,144 crore.

Revenue up 6% to Rs 25,554 crore; EBIT up 1% to Rs 1,144 crore. Green Energy: Revenue up 43% to Rs 11,494 crore; EBIT up 37% to Rs 669 crore.

Revenue up 43% to Rs 11,494 crore; EBIT up 37% to Rs 669 crore. Manufacturing & Products : Revenue up 31% to Rs 4,639 crore; EBIT up 58% to Rs 610 crore.

: Revenue up 31% to Rs 4,639 crore; EBIT up 58% to Rs 610 crore. Conventional Energy: Revenue up 28% to Rs 17,289 crore; EBIT up 13% to Rs 1,158 crore.

Revenue up 28% to Rs 17,289 crore; EBIT up 13% to Rs 1,158 crore. Technology : Revenue up 11% to Rs 14,938 crore; EBIT up 11% to Rs 2,443 crore.

: Revenue up 11% to Rs 14,938 crore; EBIT up 11% to Rs 2,443 crore. Financial Services: Revenue up 27% to Rs 5,307 crore; EBIT up 33% to Rs 1,319 crore.

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